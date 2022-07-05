ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAKE A LOOK AT THE LIST OF QBS THE BEARS WILL FACE THIS SEASON

Cover picture for the articleWith the schedule released last week, we can now look at the order of the players we will face this season. I think the biggest factor is always the quarterback. Here is the...

fantasypros.com

8 Players Andrew Erickson is All-In On (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at 8 players Andrew Erickson is all-in on early in fantasy football drafts. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Jalen Hurts (QB – PHI) ADP QB7 | ECR QB6. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is easily the biggest...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

San Francisco 49ers 2022 Fantasy Outlook: Jimmy Garoppolo Era Appears to Be Over

The San Francisco 49ers rode the legs and hands of WR Deebo Samuel in 2021 to a second trip to the postseason in three years. But, ultimately, their lack of quarterback play led San Fran one game short of a Super Bowl berth. This season, QB Trey Lance gets his chance to run the offense and show off his 2021 first-round draft pedigree. RB Elijah Mitchell flashed in his first year in the NFL, but he must prove he can stay healthy and handle a heavy early-down opportunity. In addition, San Francisco has a rising defense and two other robust receiving options (WR Brandon Aiyuk and TE George Kittle). The 49ers will be in the heat of the battle again in 2022.
NFL
FOX Sports

Mahomes, Brady or Allen? Ranking the top 10 NFL QBs

Between all the jaw-dropping trades and mammoth contracts handed out, the NFL offseason has been filled with intrigue. But with a new season only a couple of months away, it's time to look ahead. On Tuesday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd did just that, ranking his top-10 signal-callers heading into the...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears general managers recreating Bears' roster

The Chicago Bears are heading to Atlanta. No, we're not talking about their Week 11 matchup in against the Falcons. The Falcons have signed a plethora of former Bears from last season's roster to their team. With the team's pickup of former defensive lineman Eddie Goldman today, he marks the sixth player to be signed from the Bears to the Falcons this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

RGIII Names Second-Year Quarterback Most Likely To Win Super Bowl

Joe Burrow came one victory shy of claiming a Super Bowl title for the Cincinnati Bengals in his second NFL season. The class of 2021 quarterback crop has a tough act to follow, especially since most of them struggled as rookies. It's hard to see a second-year passer following Burrow's...
NFL
Yardbarker

Three Packers Duos Ranked Among Top Tandems by NFL.com

Jaire Alexander likes the potential of the Green Bay Packers’ cornerbacks. Alexander, an All-Pro in 2020, is back after missing most of last season with a shoulder injury. In one of the great practice-squad raidings in NFL history, general manager Brian Gutekunst responded to Alexander’s injury by signing Rasul Douglas. And Gutekunst’s first-round choice last year, Eric Stokes, had a tremendous rookie season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Quarterback Competition

It’s going to be a crowded QB room for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger, recently retired, opening the doors for a new starting quarterback after 18 seasons. There are four quarterbacks on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster for the 22/23 NFL season. Training camps haven’t officially started. Can a quarterback competition settle the line up?
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

One of the distinguishing attributes that has helped set Bengals QB Joe Burrow apart as one of the best at his position so early in his career is his ability as a natural leader. In an interview with NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, he shared a little about that topic.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jordan Poyer, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Vic Carucci notes the Bills and S Jordan Poyer are likely motivated to get a deal done before training camp or the preseason. Carucci adds it is hard to see a rookie making a more significant impact this season than first-round CB Kaiir Elam, and thinks he can earn the No. 2 cornerback spot if he shows he can be consistent during the preseason.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater haven't been the NFL's best decision-makers

While Tua Tagovailoa has been often criticized for his performances in his short career, one aspect of his game that’s been talked up is his accuracy. In his 23 career games played, he’s attempted 678 passes, completing 66.2% of those. For comparison, future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who’s widely considered one of the most accurate quarterbacks of all time, finished his career completing 67.7% of his attempts.
NFL
Yardbarker

Who Could Be the Indianapolis Colts Tight End Two

Who could be the Indianapolis Colts Tight End two? Mo Allie-Cox is the Indianapolis Colts tight end number one. The rest of the tight ends on the roster could fight for the number two spot when training camp starts. Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, and Andrew Ogletree are competing for this position.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Let’s Talk About Kirk Cousins as a QB1 in 2022 Fantasy Football

Taking a late round quarterback in fantasy football can seem like a genius idea or just a giant risk. You can land a consistent quarterback in late rounds of fantasy drafts without a doubt. While this doesn’t give you a massive edge at the position it can allow for upside at other roster spots. Today we’ll look at one of the most criminally under rated quarterbacks in fantasy football. Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings has finished as quarterback 11 the last two fantasy seasons. Year after year his name gets forgotten about and I believe he could be a steal heading into the 2022 season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

“That’s their job to fix things” Arthur Smith on Falcons QBs Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder

Playing quarterback in the NFL is by far the hardest thing to do in professional sports. Being a baseball team’s ace or the go-to star on a basketball team are both incredibly difficult positions to be in, but nothing in team sports will ever compare to being an NFL organization’s signal caller. Not only are the on-the-field tasks grueling, but also franchises expect quarterbacks to be the face of their team. To give you a bit of insight into just how challenging it is, here’s a story from Tori McElhaney of the team website:
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: NFL, Deshaun Watson not discussing punishment settlement

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had his hearing in front of NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions wrap up last week, but it's believed no ruling about a possible suspension will come until next week at the earliest. Multiple reports have confirmed...
CLEVELAND, OH
InsideTheHeat

Report: Miami Heat Free Agent Target Donovan Mitchell Not Yet Ready To Request A Trade

One of the Miami Heat’s targets during free agency, Donovan Mitchell, has stated that he won’t “force any action” following Rudy Gobert’s trade. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Thursday on talk show “Get Up” that the three-time All-Star isn’t likely to request a move. “On Mitchell’ side, he’s going to stand pat,” Windhorst said. “He’s not going to force any action right now."
MIAMI, FL

