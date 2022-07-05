ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA 2K taps Michael Jordan as one of its 2K23 cover athletes

By Cameron Tabatabaie
 3 days ago
The makers of the popular video game NBA 2K have announced the franchise will honor the great Michael Jordan by featuring him on not one but two covers for the upcoming version of the game.

The game will release an NBA 2K23 “Michael Jordan” edition and a premium NBA 2K23 “Championship” edition, both of which will feature His Airness on the cover.

The makers of the game stated this will be a way of celebrating Jordan, his six NBA titles, his five MVPs and his 14 All-Star appearances. Rookie Wire can confirm reports that Devin Booker will also appear on the cover of NBA 2K23. Two WNBA athletes will be featured as well.

This new version of the beloved video game will have all sorts of updates and improvements, including a rebuilt rendition of the Jordan Challenges, which were featured in NBA 2K11.

The company announced it was proud to celebrate MJ, saying: “Honoring the impact Jordan has made for basketball on a global scale, NBA 2K is excited to be able to showcase Jordan’s greatest moves on the virtual court to relive one of the most sensational times in NBA history.”

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

