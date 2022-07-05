Intoxicated Driver Hits A Wall

Aiden McCarthy was wandering in the streets of Highland Park, Ill., on July 4, unaware that his parents had both been murdered when a gunman opened fire during a parade, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. Highland Park police eventually scooped up the 2-year-old and took him to the...
SIX bodies were found in a hallway this week after a vicious street gang mysteriously killed their own members while incarcerated. Honduras police are investigating the six victims' causes of death after the horror scene was discovered inside a prison early Monday. Prison guards found six inmates belonging to the...
A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
Comments / 0