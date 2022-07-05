ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Removal of SD Airport Terminal 1 pedestrian bridge begins

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Anyone heading to San Diego International Airport this week is being advised to expect congestion and delays due to the demolishing of the Terminal 1 pedestrian bridge.

According to airport officials, starting Tuesday, vehicles will be re-routed through the current Terminal 1 transportation islands for passenger drop-offs and pick-ups.

“It’s just sort of managing expectations and making sure you plan ahead," said Sabrina LoPiccolo, senior communications specialist.

Those who use taxis, rideshares, courtesy vehicles, or rental car buses will have to cross the Terminal 1 crosswalk and walk towards the parking lot area.

Airport officials added, “Parking at the airport is extremely limited at this time.”

They suggest reserving parking spots on-site or using off-site parking.

  • Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina
  • Aladdin Airport Parking
  • Laurel Travel Center-Jazz Parking
  • Wally Park
  • San Diego’s Park, Shuttle Fly
  • San Diego Airport Parking Co.

The removal of the bridge is scheduled to last through Friday.
The construction is part of the San Diego Airport’s project to replace Terminal 1.

In 2019, LoPiccolo explained the entire airport saw 25.2 million travelers.

“We’re going to continue growing and this is something that the community really needs. Anyone that has flown out of terminal one understands that its pretty small and congested and there’s not a lot of dining options,” she said.

She said the new terminal will have more gates, security lines, and parking spaces.

