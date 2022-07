After years of protesting, local activists are finally able to celebrate the closing of a medical waste incinerator that has loomed over North Salt Lake. During its 33 years of operation, Stericycle’s incinerator has been accused of failing to control toxic emissions, even after upgrading its means of operations. As a result, the nearby Foxboro neighborhood has had to endure conspicuous black plumes of smoke for years since the incinerator first opened in 1989.

