East Windsor, CT

Hundreds without power in East Windsor due to fallen tree

By Peter Yankowski
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST WINDSOR — Hundreds of town residents are without power Tuesday morning after a falling tree broke a utility pole, according to Eversource. The utility company’s website...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

MassLive.com

Construction to begin on 2 heavily-traveled Chicopee roads

CHICOPEE — Road resurfacing projects are scheduled to begin on Monday on two heavily traveled city roads. The work will be done on Granby Road and Buckley Boulevard. Motorists are recommended to find alternative routes when possible and expect delays during the duration of the projects, said Michael Pise, chief of staff for Mayor John L. Vieau.
CHICOPEE, MA
Register Citizen

Boat crash on Candlewood Lake prompts multi-agency response

SHERMAN — Emergency personnel were called to Candlewood Lake early Thursday evening after authorities say a boat struck another vessel in the area of Chicken Rock. It was the second multi-agency response in a matter of weeks near the 25-foot-high rock at the southern tip of Green Island on the Sherman-New Fairfield border.
SHERMAN, CT
WTNH

Fallen tree closes Route 5 in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials stated that Route 5 is closed between Tromley Road and Phelps Road due to a tree that fell on wires Tuesday morning. Roads in this area will be closed for most of the day, authorities said. News 8 will continue to update this developing story.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Business
Government
City
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
Register Citizen

‘Thin blue line’ flag concern in West Haven raises questions about all flags

WEST HAVEN — A question was raised, and now flags on city buildings could be lowered — at least until officials receive permission. At a June City Council meeting, resident Larry Rice told council members he did not support seeing a “thin blue line” flag — a flag that denotes support for police — hanging from the Public Works garage, a building and department funded by city taxpayer dollars. Rice, who claims racial profiling from police in New Haven had a serious negative impact on his career, said the ascendant popularity of the flag correlates with the rise of a social movement opposed to police brutality against Black people.
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Road Closed in Suffield After Significant Injury Crash

Police in Suffield said a road will be closed for awhile as they investigate a car crash that resulted in significant injuries. Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of Mountain Road and North/South Stone Street. The area will be closed to drivers as authorities conduct a "lengthy investigation."
Eyewitness News

Owner of popular Hartford market plans to rebuild after fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started a massive fire at the Sigourney Market on Ashley Street. The fire is a big loss for the community. Crews demolished the market on Tuesday. Neighbors said this was one of the few areas in the neighborhood they...
WTNH

2 dogs die in South Windsor house fire

(WTNH) – The South Windsor Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday night, where sadly two dogs died. Firefighters stated that just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, they were dispatched to a possible house fire on the 300 block of Smith Street. The family of the house had returned home to see smoke and felt the heat from the blaze.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

Danbury man, 68, dies after Mass. motorcycle crash

A Danbury man was killed following an Independence Day motorcycle crash in Great Barrington, Mass., local authorities said. Police identified the man who died as 68-year-old Antonio Desousa. Police said he was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he died from his injuries in the crash. Shortly after noon on...
WTNH

Lane reopens on I-91 N in New Haven after crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car crash closed a lane on I-91 northbound in New Haven Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. between exits 6 and 8. The right lane was closed but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

Employees Say Cleanup Was A Mess

Attorneys representing the employees of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield have filed a breach of contract complaint against the state Trial Court. A recently-reached agreement called for a deep cleaning of the downtown courthouse, which was supposedly conducted this past weekend to address outstanding health issues. But the workers say the conditions in the building are still unsatisfactory.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- July 7, 2022

(Above) Matt Stone of Black Hall Outfitters prepares to release one of many large stripers he’s landed recently. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we have hit a bit of a transition period, with water temperatures rising and some of the larger striped bass starting to move out of the river and set up on out front structure. There are still some bass to be had in the river, especially if you can locate the bunker schools which have thinned out, but drifting eels on the inshore reefs are starting to produce better. GT eels fished on a light jighead has also been a strong producer during the dawn/dusk hours. There doesn’t seem to be a big difference between the incoming or the outgoing tide, if you find some moving water, you should be able to find some bass.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Loose cattle involved in Stafford crash

STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - Loose bovines were involved in a crash in Stafford on Wednesday. According to state police, a driver headed east on East Street struck one of the bovines as it ran into the path of the driver’s vehicle. It happened a little before 4:10 p.m. Troopers...
STAFFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Avon Walmart Evacuated After Bomb Threat: Police

Police said the Avon Walmart was evacuated Thursday afternoon after allegedly receiving a bomb threat. The store, located on West Main Street, got a phone call from a person stating that there was a bomb in the store. As a result, the store was evacuated. Police said this was done...
AVON, CT

Comments / 0

