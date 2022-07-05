Report: Nashville council withdraws bill to support RNC coming to city

UPDATE: The Republican National Convention (RNC) may be coming to Milwaukee.

Our Scripps station in Nashville reports the Nashville Metro Council is pulling a bill to bring the RNC to Nashville in 2024. Some on the council say the city doesn't need the tourism boost and don't want the added risk of violence.

Milwaukee approved its bill last month.

The 2024 convention host site will be announced next month.

__________________________

The Nashville Metro Council is expected to vote on its contract to host the 2024 Republican National Convention on Tuesday.

If approved, the contract does not guarantee that the convention would happen in Nashville. Instead, it would signify to the Republican party that Nashville is ready and willing to host if chosen.

The RNC location is between Nashville and Milwaukee. Milwaukee approved its framework agreement to host the event back on June 1.

WATCH: What does Visit Milwaukee have to say ahead of Nashville's RNC vote tonight? Peggy Williams-Smith shares her perspective.

Peggy Williams-Smith

Metro Councilmen Bob Mendes said the RNC should not go to Nashville, saying on his website, "Nashville shouldn’t invite the risk of further violence into our home. Our downtown will be busy that week whether the RNC is here or not."

Tennessee Governor, Bill Lee, is in support of bringing the convention to Nashville, as is former Gov. Bill Haslam, according to NBC News.

City Council members, a majority of whom identify as progressives, must approve the contract to the RNC.

Council members meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip