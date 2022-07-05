ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Nashville council withdraws bill to support RNC coming to city

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
UPDATE: The Republican National Convention (RNC) may be coming to Milwaukee.

Our Scripps station in Nashville reports the Nashville Metro Council is pulling a bill to bring the RNC to Nashville in 2024. Some on the council say the city doesn't need the tourism boost and don't want the added risk of violence.

Milwaukee approved its bill last month.

The 2024 convention host site will be announced next month.
The Nashville Metro Council is expected to vote on its contract to host the 2024 Republican National Convention on Tuesday.

If approved, the contract does not guarantee that the convention would happen in Nashville. Instead, it would signify to the Republican party that Nashville is ready and willing to host if chosen.

The RNC location is between Nashville and Milwaukee. Milwaukee approved its framework agreement to host the event back on June 1.

Metro Councilmen Bob Mendes said the RNC should not go to Nashville, saying on his website, "Nashville shouldn’t invite the risk of further violence into our home. Our downtown will be busy that week whether the RNC is here or not."

Tennessee Governor, Bill Lee, is in support of bringing the convention to Nashville, as is former Gov. Bill Haslam, according to NBC News.

City Council members, a majority of whom identify as progressives, must approve the contract to the RNC.

Council members meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Metro Council withdraws bill to support Republican National Convention coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill before Metro Council to approve the agreement for the Republic National Convention to come to Nashville was removed from the agenda. Metro Councilwoman Sharon Hurt confirmed with NewsChannel 5 that the bill was removed prior to the meeting. Originally an administrative bill from Mayor John Cooper's office, the bill was carried by Councilman Jonathan Hall and Councilman Robert Swope.
NASHVILLE, TN
wtaq.com

Milwaukee May Win 2024 RNC by Default… Here’s Why

NASHVILLE, TN (WSAU-WRN) — The only other city competing for the 2024 Republican National Convention may remove itself from the running this week, leaving Milwaukee as the only remaining bidder. Reports out of Nashville, TN indicate that there is no guarantee that the Metro Council will sign off on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
