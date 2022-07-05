ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mystery as toddler and woman found dead after falling from a high-rise block of flats in Germany

By Jacob Bentley-York
 3 days ago

A BOY and a woman have died after falling from a block of flats, it has been reported.

The two lifeless bodies were found in front of a high-rise building in Erlangen, Germany on Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgWuP_0gVF4Yds00
The pair were found dead outside the building in Erlangen on Tuesday morning

Emergency services were alerted to the the 19-storey building in the Büchenbach district after a by-stander called for help.

The area was initially cordoned off with warning tape and privacy screens, but has since been cleared.

"Both people had injuries that indicate a fall at a great height," a police spokesman said.

Cops said that they suspect the case is a murder-suicide, as reported by Neue Presse.

The outlet added that authorities have been unable to identify the bodies.

However, the boy is thought to be of preschool age.

An investigation has been opened into the incident.

HIGH RISE PLUNGE

The deaths comes just days after a toddler died haven fallen from the 29th-floor balcony of a New York apartment building.

The three-year-old’s distraught mother reportedly screamed “my baby, my baby” from the street below as the tragic incident unfolded on Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 call at the Taino Towers residential complex in Harlem at around 11.10am where they discovered the child's lifeless body on scaffolding on the third floor.

The boy, who was wearing a diaper and a yellow T-shirt, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, the authorities said.

Witness accounts from neighbours described hearing a “boom” and “thump” as the toddler plummeted to his death, according to the NY Post.

The toddler’s mother reportedly yelled and wailed in grief from the ground as she was later consoled by emergency staff.

The father, who was thought to be in the apartment at the time of the incident, attempted to climb onto the scaffolding to retrieve his son, but was unable to do so, witnesses say.

The incident is being treated by police as accidental.

