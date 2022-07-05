ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Matthew Roustio

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew S. Roustio, 41, of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. He was born June 20, 1981 in Granite City, a son of Randy and Elaine (Dowdy) Roustio...

Donna Lakin

Donna L. Lakin 56 of Granite City passed July 6, 2022 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. Missouri. She was born June 10. 1966 in England daughter of the late Donald and June (Crawford) Goodyear, She was married to the late Robbie Lakin on January 19. 1984. Survived by daughters,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Debra Barrell

Debra Denise Barrell nee: Agers, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in her home surrounded by family. She is survived, and will be deeply missed, by her son: Billy Wilson of Alton; future daughter-in-law: Leah Spratley of Alton; her mother: Anna Jewel Agers (Jolly) of Granite City; 5 sisters: Carol (David) Krull of Jackson, Missouri, Vicki Townsend of Granite City, Wanda Schrader (Ken Thurmond) of Blackwell, Missouri, Betty (Garry) Sanders of Madison, and Ruth Ann DeRosa of Granite City; 3 brothers: Robert Rayburn (Janice Null) of Granite City, David Lee Agers (Kristie Mathis) of Granite City, and Ken (Carol) Agers of Glen Carbon; her significant other: Rodger Eller of Granite City; life-long best friend: Sherrie Est of Granite City; and many nieces and nephews and her large, extended family. She was also anxiously anticipating meeting her first grandchild, Oakleigh Reign Wilson, in December.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Sheila Lawson

Sheila Ann Lawson, 66, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 22, 1955 in St. Louis, MO to Garth Harmon Lawson and Charlene (Walley) Miller. Sheila worked for many years as a custodian for the Parkway School District in...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Zona Faye Stegall

Zona Faye Stegall, 83 of South Roxana, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022 in Lebanon, TN with family by her side. Faye was born December 21, 1938, in Sesser, IL. She was a daughter of the late Alvin Edward and LeVerne (Taylor) Hannis Boswell. In 1952, her...
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
Granite City, IL
Obituaries
Terry Moore

Terry Joseph Moore, 67, formerly of Wood River, passed away June 28, 2022 at his residence. Born October 15, 1954 in Wood River, he was the son of Carter E., Jr. "Shorty" and Phyllis J. (Myers) Moore. He had worked as an assembly man for Chrysler before retiring. Surviving are...
WOOD RIVER, IL
Mary Demster

Mary Alice (nee Kovarik) Demster, age 79 of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her home. Mary was born on August 25, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, a daughter of the late Vincent and Dorothy (nee Burgdorf) Kovarik. On December 29, 1962, Mary Kovarik...
GLEN CARBON, IL
Donald Jamison

Donald D. “Donnie” Jamison, 66, died at 6:20 a.m., Monday, July 4, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville. He was born on December 9, 1955 in Washington, Missouri and is survived by two sisters, Betty Donovan and Nancy Faulkner. He was preceded in...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Mary Ann Williams

She was born on September 12, 1936, in Jacksonville, IL, the daughter of Charles and Emma (Winter) Robinson. Mary Ann was married to Ronald Stark. She then married George Williams on September 25, 1984, in Kentucky and he preceded her in death in 2005. Mary Ann worked as a clerk...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Robert Binger

Robert Leroy Binger, 60, of Lake City, FL and formally of Collinsville, IL died on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from injuries sustained in an airplane crash near St. Jacob, IL. He was born on October 3, 1961 in St. Louis, MO to Melvin and Ruth Ann (Haar) Binger. The loving...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Douglas Gress Sr.

Douglas Paul Gress Sr., 65, died unexpectedly at 4:06 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born on May 30, 1957 in Jerseyville, one of four children born to the late Paul and Verna June (Matthews) Gress. He married the former Ella...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
William Forsythe

William (Bill) Garnett Forsythe, 87, of Alton, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at his home. Born August 18, 1934, in Land Between the Lakes, KY, he was the son of the late Oscar B. Forsythe and the late Hester Elizabeth (Bloodworth) Forsythe. He was a veteran of the...
ALTON, IL
Steven Blair, Sr.

Steven Andrew Blair, Sr., 68, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born September 10, 1953 in Alton, he was the son of Charles Blair and Charlein (Elder) Schneider. A U.S. Army veteran, he had been employed as a millwright for Laclede Steel. Surviving are two sons,...
ALTON, IL
River Dragons lose at Cape Girardeau, back home tonight

-0- The Alton River Dragons lost at Cape Girardeau (MO), 6-2 last (THU) night in Prospect League baseball. The River Dragons have now lost 4 games in a row overall and have started the second half of the season at 0-and-3. Overall records: Alton (18-16), Cape Catfish (14-19) > Scott...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Elaine Slow

Elaine Ilene Slow, 88, passed away at 3:17pm on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Jersey Community Hospital. She was born on August 31, 1933, near Medora, Illinois, the daughter of the late Harry E. and Ethel (Seehausen) Bowers. Survivors include two sons and a daughter in law: Randall and Jenny Slow of Godfrey, Russell Slow of Hardin, a step brother and his wife: Marvin and Jane Rahn of Jacksonville, Florida.
MEDORA, IL
Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary

Your browser does not support the audio element. Irene McLaughlin, Susie Pruetzel and Dave Whaley join in from Alton Memorial to talk about the Gift Card fundraiser to purchase new wheelchairs and the Christmas in July sale at the gift shop July 11-14.
ALTON, IL
Public welcome to Beverly Farm fireworks

If you missed some of the larger fireworks displays over the July 4th weekend, there’s one more chance to see one tonight. Beverly Farm in Godfrey invites the public to attend its annual fireworks display which is scheduled for 9pm, weather permitting. Central States Fireworks will conduct the show, and the grounds will open at 7pm.
GODFREY, IL
Pollinator Party is Saturday

Jamie Hines Prairie at LaVista Park in Godfrey will be the site of a sculpture unveiling on Saturday morning July 9th. Organizers say their “Pollinator Party” event will highlight the region’s ongoing work to protect pollinators like the Monarch butterfly and create a culture of conservation. The...
GODFREY, IL
East Alton District joins "Oiler Nation"

The East Alton School District #13 has announced it is joining Oiler Nation. The district will fully engage in Oiler Nation starting the 22-23 school year with the mascot of all of the district’s schools being the Oilers and official school colors changing to maroon and gold. Oiler Nation also includes districts #14 and #15.
EAST ALTON, IL
Female officer makes history in Wood River

With family by her side, Bobby Jo Younker made history in Wood River Tuesday night. The 15-year veteran of the city’s police department became the first female officer ever to attain the rank of sergeant. Younker was among three police officers and a firefighter who were administered the oath of office by City Clerk Danielle Sneed:
Summer baseball report - Alton Post 126, Piasa Birds, Shells

-0- Alton Post 126 defeated Union, MO Post 297, 12-3 last night in senior legion baseball at Gordon Moore Park. Luke Parmentier hit a home run and drove in three for Alton. Lucas Moore and Jon Webb added two RBI's each. Post 126 improved to 13-and-7 with the win. They host Highland tonight (THU) at 8 pm.
ALTON, IL

