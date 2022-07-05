ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Parent University preparing for largest graduating class

By Tim Guidera
wtoc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parent University is an example of unexpected growth...

Free back to school clinics begin today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening today, the Costal Health District is offering back to school clinics to make sure kids are up to date before the school year. For any kids that are entering a Georgia School for the first time will need to get a screening, so that is any pre-k or kindergarten students as well as any grade level that transferred from another state.
SAVANNAH, GA
New mixology classes at Electric Moon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some new mixology classes happening next week at Electric Moon that you can be part of. And joining us on Morning Break to tell us more about “Mix it up at the Moon” and show us how its done was Electric Moon mixologist, TJ Raines.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah author releases second book

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was just four months ago that we were telling you about Leigh Ebberwein’s first book. Now, she is already out with her second. The Savannah author joined us on Morning Break for a look at the latest in her Saints of Savannah Series - the Savannah Gondolier.
SAVANNAH, GA
Chatham Co. health department to host back to school clinics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District has several free back to school health screenings for kids in our area starting Thursday. “I’m a little bit concerned about what will happen.”. With parents getting their kids ready for school with school supplies and checkups, The possible spread of...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
From dead roaches and mold to the perfect 100: Chatham County food service report from June

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eating out? You might want to check the restaurant’s inspection score on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website beforehand. Locally, Chatham County Environmental Health Services ensures food service businesses are operating successfully by inspecting them. They make sure all of the food code rules are followed and educate those who have issues coming into compliance.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Back to school shopping financial impacts on parents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s about that time of the year for parents to start back to school shopping and it’s a especially burden on some this year with prices of most necessities on the rise. One mom is trying to make ends meet for her children. Denise...
SAVANNAH, GA
‘Tracing Your Roots’ genealogy workshop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - How much you know about your family history often depends on knowing where to look and how to dig for that information?. A workshop this weekend could point you in the right direction. The Savannah African Art Museum is presenting “Tracing Your Roots” - a genealogy...
SAVANNAH, GA
Saying goodbye to Cyreia Sandlin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday marked Cyreia Sandlin’s last day here at WTOC. She has made an impression on the Hostess City, and members of the community, as well as a few past WTOC employees, reached out to wish her well.
SAVANNAH, GA
New preschool to break 100-year tradition in early learning

A new preschool, soon to open in Hardeeville, is gearing up to change the way little people are taught. The founding educators say they have reinvented the whole concept of preschool, which they believe has stayed the same for the past 100 years. The Jubilee Cooperative Preschool is set to...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
Did you know Georgia has a “Safe Haven” law?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Women’s rights are once again coming to the forefront following the reversal of Roe. v. Wade. The reversal is raising the questions, including what options do women have if they have a baby and are unable or unwilling to keep it?. There’s a law in...
SAVANNAH, GA
‘It’s not gone, we’re still having a problem’: Local health expert warns circulating omicron variants making more sick

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — COVID-19 cases across Georgia have gone up nearly 14% over the past week and local health experts say highly contagious strains of the omicron variant are to blame. According to recent numbers, 31 people are currently hospitalized at Memorial Health and four of those people are in the ICU. That’s the […]
GEORGIA STATE
Faith leaders react to Savannah Police Chief Minter departure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s law enforcement leaders, including Chief Minter, have recognized the important role faith leaders play in helping the community heal in times of tragedy and tension in Savannah. At the first City Council meeting in June, Chief Minter highlighted a new Clergy Response Team initiative,...
SAVANNAH, GA

