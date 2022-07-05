Parent University preparing for largest graduating class

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening today, the Costal Health District is offering back to school clinics to make sure kids are up to date before the school year. For any kids that are entering a Georgia School for the first time will need to get a screening, so that is any pre-k or kindergarten students as well as any grade level that transferred from another state.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID cases in Chatham County have been on a slow decline over the past week, with a seven day moving average of 77 reported yesterday. However, our total cases did spike over the past two days, jumping from 35 to 131. That data being reported does...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some new mixology classes happening next week at Electric Moon that you can be part of. And joining us on Morning Break to tell us more about “Mix it up at the Moon” and show us how its done was Electric Moon mixologist, TJ Raines.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An incredible honor for a Savannah woman who spends each and every day helping local families in need!. Katrina Bostick, Executive Director of Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, was just featured in Essence Magazine.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was just four months ago that we were telling you about Leigh Ebberwein’s first book. Now, she is already out with her second. The Savannah author joined us on Morning Break for a look at the latest in her Saints of Savannah Series - the Savannah Gondolier.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District has several free back to school health screenings for kids in our area starting Thursday. “I’m a little bit concerned about what will happen.”. With parents getting their kids ready for school with school supplies and checkups, The possible spread of...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — From a shelf to families in need in Savannah, a brand-new shipment of baby formula could soon be helping families. “This is life sustaining, it’s a life giving need,” said Rena Douse, JC Lewis CEO. Baby formula is an essential for many families but the ongoing national shortage is leaving parents […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eating out? You might want to check the restaurant’s inspection score on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website beforehand. Locally, Chatham County Environmental Health Services ensures food service businesses are operating successfully by inspecting them. They make sure all of the food code rules are followed and educate those who have issues coming into compliance.
A building on the campus of the Savannah College of Art and Design named in honor of Clarence Thomas is likely to get a new moniker if a motion put forth by students succeeds. The Center for Historic Preservation, dedicated in 2010, was formerly an orphanage and convent, and the Supreme Court Justice served there as an altar boy.
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After two years of federal funding for free lunch for all students in Bulloch County, officials here say that USDA funding has expired. Families who hope to continue to get free lunch need to get their application in soon. The funding waiver approved by Congress expired...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the last thing you want to deal with when we’re in the peak heat months of summer, an air conditioning unit in your home breaking down. And because of a nation-wide parts shortage, a quick fix may not be in short order. “The...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s about that time of the year for parents to start back to school shopping and it’s a especially burden on some this year with prices of most necessities on the rise. One mom is trying to make ends meet for her children. Denise...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an intimate moment, but tonight it was shared with thousands of baseball fans. WTOC reporter Shea Schrader thought she was taking part in the Bananas’ Dancing in the Dark promotion. Actually, it was all a ploy by her boyfriend Hunter McKee who is...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - How much you know about your family history often depends on knowing where to look and how to dig for that information?. A workshop this weekend could point you in the right direction. The Savannah African Art Museum is presenting “Tracing Your Roots” - a genealogy...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday marked Cyreia Sandlin’s last day here at WTOC. She has made an impression on the Hostess City, and members of the community, as well as a few past WTOC employees, reached out to wish her well.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s history vs progress. A Hilton Head church and nearby property owners are teaming up to fight a development they say is encroaching on their access and their history. Tailbird Cemetery is only 1.68 acres around, but inside that small space it...
A new preschool, soon to open in Hardeeville, is gearing up to change the way little people are taught. The founding educators say they have reinvented the whole concept of preschool, which they believe has stayed the same for the past 100 years. The Jubilee Cooperative Preschool is set to...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Women’s rights are once again coming to the forefront following the reversal of Roe. v. Wade. The reversal is raising the questions, including what options do women have if they have a baby and are unable or unwilling to keep it?. There’s a law in...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — COVID-19 cases across Georgia have gone up nearly 14% over the past week and local health experts say highly contagious strains of the omicron variant are to blame. According to recent numbers, 31 people are currently hospitalized at Memorial Health and four of those people are in the ICU. That’s the […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s law enforcement leaders, including Chief Minter, have recognized the important role faith leaders play in helping the community heal in times of tragedy and tension in Savannah. At the first City Council meeting in June, Chief Minter highlighted a new Clergy Response Team initiative,...
Comments / 0