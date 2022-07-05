Parent University preparing for largest graduating class

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening today, the Costal Health District is offering back to school clinics to make sure kids are up to date before the school year. For any kids that are entering a Georgia School for the first time will need to get a screening, so that is any pre-k or kindergarten students as well as any grade level that transferred from another state.

