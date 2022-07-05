ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield man charged with sexual assault, incest, sexual abuse by guardian

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Bluefield man faces several charges related to an incident of sexual assault which occured in late June.

According to reports from Deputy Calloway of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, a call was made on June 19, 2022 to report a sexual assault.

The caller identified herself as the aunt/guardian of the victim and the siblings of the victim, along with her husband, the perpetrator, Harley Sisk.

Mrs. Sisk stated that she had awoken in the early hours of the morning on June 19, 2022 to find her husband and niece gone. She attempted to make contact by phone, but got no response.

After three attempts, contact was made, and Mr. Sisk stated he and the niece had gone bike riding. It was at this point that Mrs. Sisk left to search for the two, eventually locating them on a backroad near the residence.

She noted that, upon finding them, her niece was completely nude and Mr. Sisk was clothed but in a state of arousal. She put the two in the vehicle and all parties returned to the residence.

A statement from the victim reveals that the victim was asked by Mr. Sisk to join him riding bikes to the Arrowhead Deli, to which she agreed.

Mr. Sisk purchased beer at the establishment, giving one to the juvenile, which she “chugged.”

The pair attempted to visit another relative, but found they were not home. At this point, the two began to return to the residence, but stopped to take a break along the way.

The victim states Mr. Sisk then positioned himself on top of her in spite of her repeated protests, instructing her to take her pants off “or else.” The victim did so in fear of her safety, at which point Mr. Sisk is said to have engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim.

Mr. Sisk was detained by Deputy Calloway and transported to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office where he was read his rights.

Mr. Sisk, denying the allegations, stated that the two had departed the residence at 11:30pm on bikes en route to the Arrowhead Deli Mart. Sisk did state that he should not have taken his niece out at such a later hour, and shouldn’t have taken her out to purchase alcohol.

He also stated the two attempted to visit a relative who was not home, and that the two took a backroad back to the residence.

Sisk stated that the two took a break, and he laid down due to his state of intoxication. He then claims to have “blacked out” and remembers only seeing the headlights of his wife’s vehicle and his “still naked” niece. Sisk continued to deny engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim, however.

Mr. Sisk was arrested following the interview and charged with 2nd degree sexual assualt, incest, and sexual abuse by a guardian.

