​Monsoonal weather continued during the past week, ending drought conditions in southern Chaffee County and continuing to lessen drought severity across the Arkansas Basin. Only a sliver of southeastern Colorado continued to experience the most severe drought designation in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. That report is a week old, so the next Drought Monitor map should show even more improvement when it is released Thursday.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO