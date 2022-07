Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $437,989 which is 223% higher than the state average of $135,675.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in West Virginia

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria: 8

#2. Hagerstown-Martinsburg: 6

#3. Winchester: 4

#4. Huntington-Ashland: 3

#5. Beckley: 2

#6. Clarksburg: 1

#6. Fairmont: 1

#6. Morgantown: 1

#6. Parkersburg-Vienna: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Berkeley Springs

– Typical home value: $201,965

– 1-year price change: +13.5%

– 5-year price change: +32.8%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#29. Daniels

– Typical home value: $206,877

– 1-year price change: +9.2%

– 5-year price change: +24.9%

– Metro area: Beckley

#28. White Hall

– Typical home value: $207,824

– 1-year price change: +10.9%

– 5-year price change: +27.7%

– Metro area: Fairmont

#27. Davis

– Typical home value: $208,838

– 1-year price change: +14.3%

– 5-year price change: +30.7%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#26. High View

– Typical home value: $208,951

– 1-year price change: +14.3%

– 5-year price change: +26.8%

– Metro area: Winchester

#25. Points

– Typical home value: $212,495

– 1-year price change: +14.6%

– 5-year price change: +32.7%

– Metro area: Winchester

#24. Bloomery

– Typical home value: $216,688

– 1-year price change: +14.9%

– 5-year price change: +24.7%

– Metro area: Winchester

#23. Lewisburg

– Typical home value: $219,135

– 1-year price change: +12.5%

– 5-year price change: +33.8%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#22. Hurricane

– Typical home value: $223,962

– 1-year price change: +11.3%

– 5-year price change: +31.1%

– Metro area: Huntington-Ashland

#21. Scott Depot

– Typical home value: $233,770

– 1-year price change: +11.4%

– 5-year price change: +30.8%

– Metro area: Huntington-Ashland

#20. Winfield

– Typical home value: $234,692

– 1-year price change: +11.1%

– 5-year price change: +30.9%

– Metro area: Huntington-Ashland

#19. Capon Bridge

– Typical home value: $240,586

– 1-year price change: +13.6%

– 5-year price change: +31.5%

– Metro area: Winchester

#18. Ghent

– Typical home value: $245,293

– 1-year price change: +13.0%

– 5-year price change: +29.4%

– Metro area: Beckley

#17. Bridgeport

– Typical home value: $246,248

– 1-year price change: +10.7%

– 5-year price change: +33.1%

– Metro area: Clarksburg

#16. Ranson

– Typical home value: $248,700

– 1-year price change: +19.8%

– 5-year price change: +66.1%

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#15. Morgantown

– Typical home value: $249,268

– 1-year price change: +7.5%

– 5-year price change: +30.2%

– Metro area: Morgantown

#14. Martinsburg

– Typical home value: $259,932

– 1-year price change: +18.2%

– 5-year price change: +61.1%

– Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

#13. North Hills

– Typical home value: $272,045

– 1-year price change: +17.1%

– 5-year price change: +45.4%

– Metro area: Parkersburg-Vienna

#12. Hedgesville

– Typical home value: $272,609

– 1-year price change: +19.1%

– 5-year price change: +61.2%

– Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

#11. Bolivar

– Typical home value: $275,016

– 1-year price change: +15.8%

– 5-year price change: +57.1%

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#10. Inwood

– Typical home value: $275,989

– 1-year price change: +17.9%

– 5-year price change: +62.2%

– Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

#9. Gerrardstown

– Typical home value: $278,101

– 1-year price change: +19.6%

– 5-year price change: +64.2%

– Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

#8. Bunker Hill

– Typical home value: $278,564

– 1-year price change: +16.8%

– 5-year price change: +59.3%

– Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

#7. Falling Waters

– Typical home value: $305,034

– 1-year price change: +17.5%

– 5-year price change: +55.1%

– Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

#6. Kearneysville

– Typical home value: $334,373

– 1-year price change: +17.7%

– 5-year price change: +63.7%

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#5. Harpers Ferry

– Typical home value: $345,211

– 1-year price change: +19.6%

– 5-year price change: +70.7%

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#4. Charles Town

– Typical home value: $369,579

– 1-year price change: +19.8%

– 5-year price change: +60.5%

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#3. Shenandoah Junction

– Typical home value: $383,286

– 1-year price change: +18.6%

– 5-year price change: +63.5%

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#2. Summit Point

– Typical home value: $395,143

– 1-year price change: +18.9%

– 5-year price change: +62.4%

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#1. Shepherdstown

– Typical home value: $437,989

– 1-year price change: +19.1%

– 5-year price change: +59.1%

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

