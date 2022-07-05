ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ, Alum Buddy Kennedy Starts Beautiful Double Play

By Mike Gill
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Millville high school alum Buddy Kennedy recently got the call to the majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kennedy is more known for his offensive prowess, but was flashing the leather on the fourth...

Cat Country 107.3

The Ultimate South Jersey Summer Pizza Guide

South Jersey has some great pizza options and while it may not have its own signature style, there are a ton of great options at the beach, boardwalk, and all over the area. From Brigantine and Atlantic City, out to Hammonton, to Ocean City, and down to Cape May, there’s pizza here for every homegrown local or transplant to consume and enjoy!
Shark Week Blimp to Fly Along South Jersey Coastline Friday

Perhaps the most fantastic thing you will see all summer will be the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week blimp. The television channel announced the blimp that resembles a shark will fly along beaches including Cape May, Ocean City, and Atlantic City on Friday, July 8th. The shark, or blimp, can travel 250 miles per day.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Philly Rape Suspect Arrested in South Jersey

A man accused of raping a woman in her Center City Philadelphia business office was arrested in South Jersey on Thursday. According to 6ABC, Philadephia Police say 49-year-old Willie Harris has been identified as the man who entered an unlocked office of a Philadelphia law firm on Tuesday, July 5th, and raped the 22-year-old victim, who was alone in the 8th-floor office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
A world record fish tale

OCEAN CITY — In February, Taylor (Hennessy) Stickel and her husband, Chris, were at a reef in the Bahamas looking for lobsters for a friend who was planning a romantic dinner. It’s not clear whether they ever found those lobsters, but Taylor wound up with a world spearfishing record.
Hammonton Gazette

Mourning Father Joe Capella

HAMMONTON—The Reverend Joseph P. Capella, a beloved Catholic priest who served as pastor, a teacher and a chaplain and rector at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, the rector of Camden Catholic High School as well as serving as a member and chaplain of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society and as the former chaplain of the New Jersey Sons of Italy and the Sons of Italy’s National Chaplain, St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and Washington Theological Union in Washington, D.C. Capella was ordained as a Pallottine priest in St. Joseph’s Parish in Hammonton on June 2, 1990, by Bishop James McHugh.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Ocean City Celebrates Fourth of July in Festive Fashion

The sun was out and Ocean City vacationers and residents were showing their true patriotic spirit with bike parades in the north and south ends of town to celebrate the Fourth of July. At first glance, Cassie Thompson, 6, of Philadelphia looked like a bike parade veteran. She wore red,...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Free Boardwalk Entertainment Continues this Summer at Kennedy Plaza

Atlantic City, NJ (July 6, 2022) – The Atlantic City Boardwalk will be alive several nights a week this summer with free LIVE music, courtesy of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA). Free entertainment takes place now through September 1 at Kennedy Plaza across from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Mango Mango Refreshing Desserts in Cherry Hill NJ

For those who love ice cream and other sweet treats, a trip to the newly opened Mango Mengo is a must! Located in the former Wawa site on Route 70 West in Cherry Hill, Mango Mengo features a wide variety of mango desserts and more! The location features hot and cold dessert bowls, which are sort of like sweet soups. You can even have hot tea and slush drinks with them! Other dessert options include ice cream, sundaes, and smoothies.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Duo Charged In South Jersey Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Two men have been charged in connection with a double-shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Tyron Cooper, 34, of Willingboro was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phil Olivo. Marcus Johnson, 29, was charged with weapons...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
GCL train would rain on South Jersey parades | Letters

One of the unintended consequences of the proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail passenger line (GCL) is the possible disruption of neighborhood celebrations such as July 4th parades. If approved, this fossil-fuel nuisance and not-so-vital transportation link will interrupt parades and neighborhood functions if they take place at street-level crossings along the...
CAMDEN, NJ
Prosecutor: Two Men Charged in Pennsauken, NJ, Shooting

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says two men have been charged in connection to a shooting last month in Pennsauken. According to authorities, just before midnight on Thursday, June 30th, officers were called to the 4400 block of Marlton Pike in Pennsauken for a report of a large fight and shootings. Two men were wounded; one remains in the hospital.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
