ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Traveling Lantern Theater Presents Camp Ocean on Wednesday

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host the Traveling Lantern Theater on Wednesday, July 6 at the main Framingham Public Library on Lexington Street. The 3 p.m. show is Camp Ocean....

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Ocean Adventure at Framingham Library

FRAMINGHAM – Visitors to the main Framingham Public Library were transported into an ocean adventure thanks to the Traveling Lantern Theater on Wednesday, July 6. Mr. Sharky took families on a fish-fact-filled voyage to the deep to search for buried treasure during the afternoon theatre performance. The free program...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Entertainment
City
Lexington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Rotary Hosting Summer Carnival in July

FRAMINGHAM – The Rotary Club of Framingham will hold its annual summer carnival this month. Featuring Cushing Amusements the carnival will be held on the campus of Framingham State University in the Maynard parking lot July 13-17 Carnival opens at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. There will be...
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, July 8, 2022

1 Several City of Framingham departments have teamed up to host Community Corner this summer at a handful of locations throughout the City. The first event will be at Butterworth Park, off Grant Street today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Framingham Public Library bookmobile will be there, as will Framingham Police, Framingham Fire, Framingham Parks & Recreation and the MetroWest YMCA. Families can attend the event for free. They will find field games, books, reading corner, arts and crafts, and music.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharky
FraminghamSOURCE

Brian Michael Straw, 56

ASHLAND – Brian Michael Straw, 56, died suddenly on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in his apartment in Quincy. He was born on June 13, 1966, in Waltham. Brian graduated from Waltham High School in 1984 and Boston College School of Business in 1988. He was successful in his business...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Virginia Elise (Gochee) Batchelder, 89

NATICK – Virginia Elise (Gochee) Batchelder, 89, of Natick, passed away on June 29, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Batchelder, III. Devoted mother of John Weigel and his wife Lisa of Natick and Edward Weigel and his wife Debra of Belchertown, MA. Dear sister of Nance Kipp and her husband Jerry of Verona, NY. Dear Aunt of Henry Kipp. Loving grandmother of John Weigel, Jr., Michael Weigel, Linsey Olszewski, Kenneth Weigel, Alexandra Weigel, and Mikayla Russell. Great grandmother of Adeline Olszewski and Nathan Russell.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Public Library Goes Fine Free

ASHLAND – Ashland Public Library announced it will go fine free. The Ashland Public Library joins the Framingham Public Library which also recently went fine free. “We are officially fine free and, because of Ashland generosity during our community food drive, all existing Ashland fines have also been forgiven. So, if you find a book under the refrigerator, just bring it back,” announced Library Director Meena Jain this morning on social media.
ASHLAND, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lantern
FraminghamSOURCE

SLIDESHOW: 4th of July Boat Parade on Lake Waushakum

FRAMINGHAM – The annual 4th of July boat parade happened at Lake Waushakum this afternoon, July 4. It was small this year, less than 10 boats, canoes, and kayaks; but those that participated decorated the vessels. The parade started at 2 p.m. at Monkey Island and came by Waushakum...
FraminghamSOURCE

Zide Receives Framingham Rotarian of the Year Award

FRAMINGHAM – ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge announced Framingham resident Nelson Zide, a Realtor in the Framingham office, has been named Rotarian of the Year by the Rotary Club of Framingham. The award is presented to members in good standing based on their involvement with the organization, community...
FraminghamSOURCE

7 Natick Residents Receive Degrees From Clark University

WORCESTER – Clark University awarded 577 bachelor’s, 489 master’s, and 25 doctoral degrees, and conferred four honorary degrees during the University’s 118th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 22. Graduates were urged to always ask questions, move forward with confidence, and have the moral clarity to make...
NATICK, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FraminghamSOURCE

Michael Edward Conroy, 65

FRAMINGHAM – Michael Edward Conroy, age 65, of Plantation, Florida, passed away peacefully at home in the afternoon of July 1, 2022, following an extended illness, in the company of his wife. Born in Brighton, Massachusetts to the late Lawrence J. Conroy and Patricia (Deehan) Conroy, Mike attended St. Columbkille School, graduating in 1974. He graduated from Northeastern University in 1979 with a degree in Criminal Justice, and later earned his Juris Doctorate at the University of Miami School of Law in 1990. He was a longtime member of the Florida bar and was a proud member of the Ft. Lauderdale Mariners Club. Mike was a dedicated attorney, spending the last 15 years as a Partner at Miami-based maritime law firm McAlpin Conroy, P.A. He was a life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, and the New England Patriots, and had an unending love of the outdoors, especially the White Mountains in New Hampshire and the Florida Everglades.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham’s Trio of Beaches Open

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s trio of public beaches are open today and July 4 until dusk. The beaches are Lake Waushakum beach, Learned Pond beach, and Saxonville beach. Not all beaches may be staffed with lifeguards, so it may be swim at your own risk. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy