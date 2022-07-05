Traveling Lantern Theater Presents Camp Ocean on Wednesday

FRAMINGHAM – Michael Edward Conroy, age 65, of Plantation, Florida, passed away peacefully at home in the afternoon of July 1, 2022, following an extended illness, in the company of his wife. Born in Brighton, Massachusetts to the late Lawrence J. Conroy and Patricia (Deehan) Conroy, Mike attended St. Columbkille School, graduating in 1974. He graduated from Northeastern University in 1979 with a degree in Criminal Justice, and later earned his Juris Doctorate at the University of Miami School of Law in 1990. He was a longtime member of the Florida bar and was a proud member of the Ft. Lauderdale Mariners Club. Mike was a dedicated attorney, spending the last 15 years as a Partner at Miami-based maritime law firm McAlpin Conroy, P.A. He was a life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, and the New England Patriots, and had an unending love of the outdoors, especially the White Mountains in New Hampshire and the Florida Everglades.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO