Johnson City road closure

By Pat Giblin
binghamtonhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Lester Avenue in Johnson City will be...

www.binghamtonhomepage.com

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Portions of Broome County

A Boil Water advisory has been issued for parts of Broome County. According to Binghamton Deputy Mayor Megan J. Heiman, a water main break occurred on Thomas Road in the City of Binghamton. Repairs were made to the main and due to the work, the advisory was issued for streets...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

Tropical Storm Lee: Flood Stories from 2011

A decade has passed since the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Lee and the memory is still fresh for all who experienced it. WSKG wants to thank all who submitted to this project. WSKG would especially like to thank Julie Nucci of Owego for gathering stories and images of her...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Water main break in Elmira

UPDATE: As of 3:45 p.m. on July 7, the Elmira Police Department told 18 News that the road would be closed for another two to three hours while crews continued to work to repair the break. This is a developing story. Check back with 18 News for updates as more information becomes available. ELMIRA, NY […]
ELMIRA, NY
Government
City
News Channel 34

Outdoor fitness court coming to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – MVP Health Care and the National Fitness Campaign have partnered with the Village of Johnson City and Town of Union to bring a state-of-the-art outdoor fitness court to Johnson City. The court will be located at Floral Avenue park on 200 Floral Avenue and...
susqcoindy.com

Ribbon cutting planned at new Martins Creek Viaduct overlook

The massive Martins Creek Viaduct, constructed between 1912 and 1914, was just one of a series of bridges, overpasses and tunnels that helped reduce both the grade and curvature of the rail line between Clarks Summit and Hallstead. It endures as one of the most visible representations of a nearly forgotten era when railroads were the driving economic force in the United States, and it is now easier to view from a distance.
KINGSLEY, PA
binghamtonhomepage.com

Featured Warrant: Larry Bailey

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Larry A. Bailey on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents. Woolfolk was last known to frequent the Grand Ave. area in the Village of Johnson City according to the...
binghamtonhomepage.com

Take this survey for a chance to win a gas gift card

TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga County Public Health Department is currently looking for more people to take their 2022-2024 Community Health Assessment Survey. According to the county, the assessment identifies key health needs and issues through comprehensive data collection and analysis. The assessment allows the health department to develop a Community Health Improvement Plan to address public health problems occurring in Tioga County.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
nomadlawyer.org

Binghamton: 8 Best Tourist Attraction In Binghamton, NEW YORK

Binghamton, located in the United States of America’s southernmost tier of New York State, is a great spot for nature- and sports lovers. It boasts 9,000 acres of State Forest Land. You can see the Victorian era through the well-preserved Victorian history of the town. Six of six antique carousels are still in existence, making it the “carousel capital” of the world. Only a three-hour drive from New York City is Binghamton. Enjoying this charming city will allow you to travel to New York City, where you can visit the most famous museum in the world and see the statue of Liberty.You can also enjoy the beautiful New York State countryside in Binghamton. There are many trails that offer breathtaking views and can be used for hiking or biking.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Tioga County

A Johnson City man was arrested following a traffic stop in Tioga County. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, Kyle L. Wood, 37, was stopped after he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle at 11:23 p.m. on July 3rd. Wood was charged with Fleeing a Police Officer in...
localsyr.com

City of Cortland looks to trash blue bag system

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The City of Cortland may soon be getting an overhaul of its trash pick-up system after a city-wide survey showed 90% of neighbors using it want to trash the decades-old blue bag system. Resident Billy Zelsnack has lived in Cortland most of his life and said...
CORTLAND, NY
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsChannel 36

Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk Resigns

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The Mayor of Watkins Glen announced his resignation Thursday, after allegations of his personal behavior were brought up at a recent meeting. According to the Odessa File, on Tuesday's Watkins Glen Village Board meeting, a resident spoke up to say the mayor had made comments towards her that were sexual in nature in an encounter on April 1st at a bar in Watkins Glen.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
pahomepage.com

Car partially submerged in Susquehanna River for months

Car partially submerged in Susquehanna River for …. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.6.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.6.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.5.22 (11:15 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.5.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast Independence Day. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.4.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.4.22...
owegopennysaver.com

Leaving a footprint in Nichols

William “Bill” Cass, a life-long resident of Nichols, N.Y., retired from the Village of Nichols in December 2021 after nearly 40 years of service. The community gathered for a retirement party in Bill’s honor at Kirby Park on June 24. Cass was responsible for grounds and maintenance...
NICHOLS, NY

