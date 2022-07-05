ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Police: Georgia man stabbed 4 family members at his home

By Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDkKB_0gVF2Wwq00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a Georgia man stabbed four family members and himself during a domestic-related incident at his home in Savannah.

Authorities on Friday said 31-year-old Roger Hendrix was taken into custody and faces numerous charges, including four counts of aggravated assault. Police said they responded to a home Thursday night and found four people between the ages of 38 and 65 suffering from stab wounds.

Hendrix had self-inflicted stab wounds. Investigators said Hendrix stabbed one of the victims and the remaining people involved were injured while trying to disarm him.

All five were transported to a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

WSAV News 3

From dead roaches and mold to the perfect 100: Chatham County food service report from June

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eating out? You might want to check the restaurant’s inspection score on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website beforehand. Locally, Chatham County Environmental Health Services ensures food service businesses are operating successfully by inspecting them. They make sure all of the food code rules are followed and educate those who have issues coming into compliance.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Saying goodbye to Cyreia Sandlin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday marked Cyreia Sandlin’s last day here at WTOC. She has made an impression on the Hostess City, and members of the community, as well as a few past WTOC employees, reached out to wish her well.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

DragonBoat Beaufort comes back strong

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, on Saturday June 25th dragons invaded Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Twenty-nine teams representing local businesses, churches, fitness centers, Sun City as well as eleven club teams from around the southeast competed in dragonboat races with the goal being gold medals and bragging rights. Each team consists of 20 paddlers and a drummer. Over 700 people actively participated in the event that drew over 2000 spectators during the action-packed day of races.
BEAUFORT, SC
