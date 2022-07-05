ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top ways to reduce your debt amid rising inflation costs

 2 days ago

Consumers are facing the highest inflation rates in more than 40 years, making...

CNET

Current Refinance Rates on July 5, 2022: Rates Fall

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates decline. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also sank. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates overall have been increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend to generally continue through the remainder of this year -- though rates do fluctuate daily. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and is poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
BUSINESS
CNET

Refinance Rates for Jul. 4, 2022: Rates Decline

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates shrink. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also shrank. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates overall have been increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend to generally continue through the remainder of this year -- though rates do fluctuate daily. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and is poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Commodity prices drop in sign that inflation may be peaking

Commodity prices are tumbling in the latest sign that the blistering rate of inflation might be leveling off. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, fell more than 8% on Tuesday and was trading at less than $100 per barrel for the first time since early May. Meanwhile, copper...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Auto Lenders Brace for Higher Interest Rates, Recession

As the Federal Reserve boosts interest rates to beat inflation, all sorts of debt becomes more expensive. Much of the everyday focus may be on credit cards and mortgages. But amid the headlines noting that homebuyers are being priced out of their markets, that savings may be tested by the fact that putting food on the table has become harder as prices soar by double-digit percentage points — auto lending will feel a pinch too.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

US Technically in a Recession? Breaking Down Atlanta Fed Numbers and Potential Impact

Fears of a U.S. recession moved from the worry stage to the reality stage late last week, according to a Federal Reserve tracker that says the recession has already begun. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow tracker now predicts that second-quarter GDP will decline by 2.1%. That’s a reversal from the tracker’s early June prediction that second-quarter GDP would increase 0.3%, as reported by CNBC. A dip in the Q2 economy, coupled with the 1.6% decrease during the first quarter, would mean two straight quarters of declines, fitting the technical definition of a recession.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - July 6, 2022: Rates dip lower

Rates on 30-year mortgages continued to slide Tuesday, after they had re-asserted themselves above the 6% threshold early last week. The flagship average is now down almost half of a percentage point from a week ago, and is at its lowest level in over a month. National Averages of Lenders'...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Desperate American families have used $114BN of their rainy day savings to cope with soaring inflation - despite Biden saying they are saving more than ever

President Biden's claim that Americans are saving more since he took office has been exposed as a lie by data showing how inflation has eaten into rainy-day funds. New statistics from Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) showed that in May this year, the average American had just 5.4 percent of their pay check left to save after covering their living expenses.
BUSINESS
BBC

House prices defy expectations to hit record

House prices hit a fresh record in June, according to Halifax, despite expectations the rising cost of living in the UK would dampen demand. The mortgage lender said the average house price reached £294,845 in June after rising by 1.8% - the steepest monthly increase since 2007. Halifax said...
BUSINESS

