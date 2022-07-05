PHMDC asks residents to be mindful of high temps, safety during heat advisory

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Tuesday is going to be a hot one in Madison, really hot.

High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s with heat indices reaching over 100 degrees. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for most of southern Wisconsin from noon through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

With high heat and humidity on the way, Public Health Madison and Dane County reminded residents to be cautious when working, playing and exercising outdoors. More than 1,000 people die from extreme heat each year nationwide.

Here are some tips to help you stay safe and avoid heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Keep it chill

Stay inside an air-conditioned building, such as a library, museum or mall if you can

If you have to go outside, try not to go out at midday, and avoid direct sunlight

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothes.

Never sit in a parked car and never leave a child or pet in a parked car

Water, water, H20!

Drink more water than usual, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to do so

If you’re working or exercising outdoors, drink two to four cups of water every hour

Stay away from alcohol and sugary drinks

Make sure those around you, like children and pets, are also drinking plenty of water

PHMDC also recommends you check in on friends, family and neighbors in the area two make sure they’re staying safe. You should also be mindful of your own situation, and monitor yourself for signs of heat illness such as dizziness, nausea or muscle cramps.

