Roanoke, VA

Roanoke woman wins half a million dollars from Virginia Lottery scratcher

By Krystian Hajduczka
 3 days ago
Roanoke woman wins half a million dollars from Virginia Lottery scratcher

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — A Roanoke woman won $500,000 from a Virginia Lottery scratcher and said she felt “kind of numb” after she realized the amount she won.

On June 6, Phyllis Caley, won the half million jackpot after buying a 100X The Money ticket from a One Stop Market in Roanoke. She scratched the ticket in the store and after seeing it was a big winner, she quietly left and went straight home.

“I was so happy, then I got nervous!” Caley said.

Caley is currently retired and said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

The 100X The Money game has prizes from $30 up to a $7 million top prize. The $500,000 Caley won is the second highest prize behind the $7 million. The odds of winning the top prize is 1 in 2,611,200 while the odds of winning any prize is 1 in 2.77.

Comments / 3

Tanya Hostetter
2d ago

Congratulations ! Enjoy your winnings and splurge on yourself. You have worked and earned your retirement. Have some fun and God Bless You ! 💓

