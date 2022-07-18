Complete 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule, Gametimes, Results

The NBA 2K23 2022 Las Vegas Summer League is set to begin on July 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. Here is the complete schedule of games for all 11 days of action, as well as live results and more.

The 2022 NBA Finals ended on June 16, the 2022 NBA Draft was conducted on June 23 and NBA Free Agency began on June 30, which means it is time for NBA Summer League action!

Every year, all 30 teams in the NBA travel out to Las Vegas, Nevada to participate in this event that has become one of the best developmental showcases in all of professional sports. From fan events to active and former players, as well as celebrities, showing up to the games themselves, Summer League has become such a massive part of the league’s offseason schedule.

Here is the complete schedule with gametimes, TV information and additional information to note. Schedules and times will be updated daily with any changes made.

2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule:

DAY 1: Thursday, July 7

Game 1: Orlando Magic 91, Houston Rockets 77 - Leading Scorers: Caleb Houston (ORL): 20 PTS | Josh Christopher (HOU): 22 PTS

Game 2: Detroit Pistons 81, Portland Trail Blazers 78 - Leading Scorers: Jaden Ivey (DET): 20 PTS | Keon Johnson (POR): 21 PTS

DAY 2: Friday, July 8

Game 1: FINAL/OT Chicago Bulls 100, Dallas Mavericks 99 - Leading Scorers: Marko Simonovic (CHI): 27 PTS | Jaden Hardy, A.J. Lawson (DAL): 28 PTS

Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers 99, San Antonio Spurs 90 - Leading Scorers: RJ Nembhard (CLE): 20 PTS | Blake Wesley, Joshua Primo (SAS): 20 PTS

Game 3: Indiana Pacers 96, Charlotte Hornets 84 - Leading Scorers: Bennedict Mathurin (IND): 23 PTS | Bryce McGowens (CHA): 17 PTS

Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks 94, Brooklyn Nets 90 - Leading Scorers: Lindell Wigginton, Sandro Mamukelashvili (MIL): 17 PTS | Cam Thomas (BKN): 31 PTS

Game 5: New York Knicks 101, Golden State Warriors 88 - Leading Scorers: Quentin Grimes (NYK): 24 PTS | Moses Moody (GSW): 34 PTS

Game 6: Minnesota Timberwolves 85, Denver Nuggets 78 - Leading Scorers: Josh Minott (MIN): 22 PTS | Christian Braun (DEN): 18 PTS

Game 7: Phoenix Suns 104, Los Angeles Lakers 84 - Leading Scorers: Louis King (PHX): 20 PTS | Scotty Pippen Jr. (LAL): 19 PTS

DAY 3: Saturday, July 9

Game 1: Toronto Raptors 97, Philadelphia 76ers 75 - Leading Scorers: Armoni Brooks (TOR): 25 PTS | Isaiah Joe (PHI): 24 PTS

Game 2: FINAL/2OT Orlando Magic 94, Sacramento Kings 92 - Leading Scorers: Neemias Queta (SAC): 23 PTS | Paolo Banchero (SAC): 23 PTS

Game 3: Miami Heat 88, Boston Celtics 78 - Leading Scorers: Mychal Mulder (MIA): 23 PTS | Matt Ryan (BOS): 15 PTS

Game 4: Detroit Pistons 105, Washington Wizards 99 - Leading Scorers: Isaiah Livers (DET ): 20 PTS | Jordan Schakel (WAS): 24 PTS

Game 5: Utah Jazz 72, Atlanta Hawks 66 - Leading Scorers: Jared Butler (UTA ): 15 PTS | Chaundee Brown Jr. (ATL): 15 PTS

Game 6: Houston Rockets 90, Oklahoma City Thunder 88 - Leading Scorers: Josh Christopher (HOU ): 19 PTS | Jalen Williams (OKC): 15 PTS

Game 7: Los Angeles Clippers 94, Memphis Grizzlies 76 - Leading Scorers: Reggie Perry (LAC ): 17 PTS | Kenny Lofton Jr. (MEM): 18 PTS

Game 8: Portland Trail Blazers 85 , New Orleans Pelicans 68 - Leading Scorers: Trendon Watford (POR ): 17 PTS | Trey Murphy III (NOP): 23 PTS

DAY 4: Sunday, July 10

Game 1: Sacramento Kings 103, Indiana Pacers 96 - Leading Scorers: Keegan Murray (SAC ): 23 PTS | Terry Taylor (IND): 16 PTS

Game 2: Brooklyn Nets 91, Philadelphia 76ers 84 - Leading Scorers: Cam Thomas (BKN ): 26 PTS | Cassius Winston (PHI ): 16 PTS

Game 3: New York Knicks 101, Chicago Bulls 69 - Leading Scorers: Quentin Grimes (NYK ): 24 PTS | Carlin Jones, Dalen Terry (CHI ): 13 PTS

Game 4: Washington Wizards 97, Phoenix Suns 72 - Leading Scorers: Vernon Carey Jr. (WAS): 15 PTS | Tyson Carter (PHX ): 12 PTS

Game 5: Denver Nuggets 84 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 76 - Leading Scorers: Peyton Watson (DEN): 19 PTS | RJ Nembhard (CLE ): 19 PTS

Game 6: Golden State Warriors 86 vs. San Antonio Spurs 85 - Leading Scorers: Jonathan Kuminga (GSW): 28 PTS | Blake Wesley (SAS ): 22 PTS

Game 7: Memphis Grizzlies 70, Minnesota Timberwolves 63 - Leading Scorers: Santi Aldama (MEM): 22 PTS | Kevon Harris (MIN ): 17 PTS

Game 8: F/2OT Charlotte Hornets 89 vs. Los Angeles Lakers 86 - Leading Scorers: Ty-Shon Alexander (CHA): 22 PTS | Cole Swider (LAL ): 21 PTS

DAY 5: Monday, July 11

Game 1: New Orleans Pelicans 101 vs. Atlanta Hawks 73 - Leading Scorers: Trey Murphy III (NOP): 30 PTS | Justin Tillman (NOP ), Chaundee Brown Jr. (ATL): 14 PTS

Game 2: Houston Rockets 97 vs. San Antonio Spurs 84 - Leading Scorers: Tari Eason (HOU): 22 PTS | Malaki Branham (SAS): 20 PTS

Game 3: vs. Boston Celtics 111, Milwaukee Bucks 109 - Leading Scorers: Matt Ryan (BOS): 23 PTS | Sandro Mamukelashvili (MIL): 28 PTS

Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder 84, Orlando Magic 81 - Leading Scorers: Chet Holmgren (OKC): 16 PTS | Justin James (ORL ): 16 PTS

Game 5: Dallas Mavericks 83, Utah Jazz 82 - Leading Scorers: Jerrick Harding (DAL): 18 PTS | Tacko Fall (UTA ): 12 PTS

Game 6: Portland Trail Blazers 88, New York Knicks 77 - Leading Scorers: Trendon Watford (POR): 18 PTS | Quentin Grimes (NYK ): 24 PTS

DAY 6: Tuesday, July 12

Game 1: Chicago Bulls 93, Toronto Raptors 83 - Leading Scorers: Carlik Jones (CHI): 17 PTS | Dalano Banton (TOR ): 18 PTS

Game 2: Memphis Grizzlies 120 vs. Brooklyn Nets 84 - Leading Scorers: Santi Aldama (MEM): 31 PTS | Cam Thomas (BKN ): 29 PTS

Game 3: Atlanta Hawks 95, Miami Heat 88 - Leading Scorers: Tyrese Martin (ATL): 21 PTS | Javonte Smart (MIA ): 19 PTS

Game 4: Boston Celtics 103, Golden State Warriors 92 - Leading Scorers: Justin Jackson (BOS): 24 PTS | Jonathan Kuminga (GSW ): 29 PTS

Game 5: Indiana Pacers 101, Detroit Pistons 87 - Leading Scorers: Bennedict Mathurin (IND): 20 PTS | Buddy Boeheim (DET ): 18 PTS

Game 6: Phoenix Suns 105, Dallas Mavericks 78 - Leading Scorers: Louis King (PHX): 14 PTS | Jerrick Harding (DAL ): 20 PTS

Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers 83, Los Angeles Clippers 72 - Leading Scorers: Mason Jones (LAL): 15 PTS | Jay Scrubb, B.J. Boston (LAC ): 15 PTS

DAY 7: Wednesday, July 13

Game 1: Milwaukee Bucks 87, Minnesota Timberwolves 75 - Leading Scorers: Sandro Mamukelashvili (MIL): 18 PTS | Kevon Harris (MIN): 16 PTS

Game 2: Charlotte Hornets 91, Cleveland Cavaliers 80 - Leading Scorers: Bryce McGowens (CHA ): 24 PTS | Ochai Agbaji (CLE): 24 PTS

Game 3: New Orleans Pelicans 106, Washington Wizards 88 - Leading Scorers: Deividas Sirvydis (NOP): 25 PTS | Tyler Hall, Vernon Carey Jr. (WAS ): 11 PTS

Game 4: Toronto Raptors 80 vs. Utah Jazz 74 - Leading Scorers: D.J. Wilson (TOR): 22 PTS | Jared Butler (UTA ): 12 PTS

Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder 86, Sacramento Kings 80 - Leading Scorers: Tre Mann (OKC): 15 PTS | Keegan Murray (SAC ): 29 PTS

Game 6: Philadelphia 76ers 75, Miami Heat 71 - Leading Scorers: Trevelin Queen (PHI): 16 PTS | Javonte Smart (MIA ): 20 PTS

Game 7: Denver Nuggets 80, Los Angeles Clippers 75 - Leading Scorers: Matt Mitchell (DEN): 17 PTS | Jay Scrubb (LAC ): 18 PTS

DAY 8: Thursday, July 14

Game 1: Atlanta Hawks 87 vs. San Antonio Spurs 86 - Leading Scorers: Tyson Etienne (ATL): 21 PTS | Blake Wesley (SAS ): 20 PTS

Game 2: Boston Celtics 108, Memphis Grizzlies 91 - Leading Scorers: JD Davison (BOS): 28 PTS | Ziaire Williams (MEM ): 21 PTS

Game 3: Chicago Bulls 89, Charlotte Hornets 73 - Leading Scorers: Dalen Terry (CHI): 20 PTS | Bryce McGowens (CHA ): 15 PTS

Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers 82,. Detroit Pistons 79 - Leading Scorers: Cam Young (CLE): 15 PTS | Jules Bernard (DET ): 14 PTS

Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks 100, Dallas Mavericks 89 - Leading Scorers: Lindell Wigginton (MIL): 25 PTS | Moses Wright (DAL ): 26 PTS

Game 6: New York Knicks 102, Orlando Magic 89 - Leading Scorers: Miles McBride (NYK): 23 PTS | Tommy Kuhse (ORL ): 25 PTS

Game 7: Brooklyn Nets 102, Minnesota Timberwolves 83 - Leading Scorers: Cam Thomas (BKN): 26 PTS | Wendell Moore Jr. (MIN ): 16 PTS

Game 8: Portland Trail Blazers 85, Houston Rockets 77 - Leading Scorers: Keon Johnson (POR): 25 PTS | Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU ): 19 PTS

DAY 9: Friday, July 15

Game 1: Los Angeles Clippers 82, Utah Jazz 65 - Leading Scorers: B.J. Boston (LAC): 22 PTS | Leandro Bolmaro (UTA ): 19 PTS

Game 2: Philadelphia 76ers 97, Denver Nuggets 71 - Leading Scorers: Grant Riller (PHI): 18 PTS | Mbaye N’Diaye (DEN ): 12 PTS

Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder 90, Golden State Warriors 82 - Leading Scorers: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (OKC): 15 PTS | Jonathan Kuminga (GSW ): 16 PTS

Game 4: Sacramento Kings 82, Phoenix Suns 69 - Leading Scorers: Keegan Murray (SAC): 21 PTS | Ishmail Wainright (PHX ): 13 PTS

Game 5: Washington Wizards 97, Indiana Pacers 79 - Leading Scorers: Jordan Schakel (WAS): 21 PTS | Kendall Brown (IND ): 14 PTS

Game 6: Toronto Raptors 88, Miami Heat 78 - Leading Scorers: Dalano Banton (TOR): 18 PTS | Kyle Allman Jr. (MIA ): 17 PTS

Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers 102, New Orleans Pelicans 94 - Leading Scorers: Cole Swider (LAL): 21 PTS | Jared Harper (NOP ): 20 PTS

DAY 10: Saturday, July 16

Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers 94, Atlanta Hawks 90 - Leading Scorers: RJ Nembhard (CLE): 16 PTS | Tyrese Martin (ATL ): 21 PTS

Game 2: Detroit Pistons 102, Orlando Magic 86 - Leading Scorers: Jules Bernard (DET): 22 PTS | Justin James (ORL ): 18 PTS

Game 3: Minnesota Timberwolves 89, Charlotte Hornets 86 - Leading Scorers: Kevon Harris (MIN): 23 PTS | JT Thor (CHA ): 28 PTS

Game 4: San Antonio Spurs 90, Memphis Grizzlies 87 - Leading Scorers: Malaki Branham (SAS): 23 PTS | Kenny Lofton Jr. (MEM ): 27 PTS

Game 5: Chicago Bulls 119, Philadelphia 76ers 104 - Leading Scorers: Marko Simonovic (CHI): 26 PTS | Charlie Brown Jr. (PHI ): 21 PTS

Game 6: Brooklyn Nets 102, Boston Celtics 95 - Leading Scorers: Cam Thomas (BKN): 25 PTS | Juhann Begarin (BOS ): 25 PTS

Game 7: Sacramento Kings 92, Houston Rockets 81 - Leading Scorers: Jeriah Horne (SAC): 20 PTS | Tari Eason (HOU ): 19 PTS

Game 8: Los Angeles Lakers 95, Dallas Mavericks 84 - Leading Scorers: Cole Swider (LAL): 16 PTS | A.J. Lawson (DAL ): 19 PTS

Game 9: Miami Heat 86, Los Angeles Clippers 83 - Leading Scorers: Kyle Allman Jr. (MIA): 26 PTS | Reggie Perry, Jay Scrubb, Xavier Moon (LAC ): 16 PTS

DAY 11: Sunday, July 17

Game 1 (Championship Game) : Portland Trail Blazers 85, New York Knicks 77 - Leading Scorers: Brandon Williams (POR): 22 PTS | Quentin Grimes (NYK ): 19 PTS

Game 2: Toronto Raptors 80, Milwaukee Bucks 69 - Leading Scorers: Abu Kigab (TOR): 15 PTS | Lindell Wigginton (MIL): 11 PTS

Game 3: Phoenix Suns 84, Indiana Pacers 69 - Leading Scorers: Louis King (PHX): 14 PTS | Kendall Brown, David DiLeo, Jermaine Samuels (IND): 8 PTS

Game 4: New Orleans Pelicans 107, Oklahoma City Thunder 71 - Leading Scorers: John Butler Jr. (NOP): 25 PTS | Gabe Brown (OKC): 23 PTS

Game 5: Washington Wizards 87, Golden State Warriors 77 - Leading Scorers: Quenton Jackson (WAS): 18 PTS | Mac McClung (GSW): 14 PTS

Game 6: Utah Jazz 82, Denver Nuggets 72 - Leading Scorers: Jared Butler (UTA): 15 PTS | Adonis Arms (DEN): 20 PTS