ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

‘Every year it gets worse’: on the frontline of the climate crisis in Bangladesh

By Thaslima Begum
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tM2Ro_0gVF1m9n00
Nawfat Ibshar, front, and other climate activists in Sylhet protesting at the lack of global response to the floods.

Ever since she was a little girl, Amina Ahmed has been afraid of the water. Growing up in Sylhet, north-east of Bangladesh, the heavy rainfall that typically occurs during monsoon season would make her anxious.

But this year’s flooding has been unlike anything she’s ever seen before. “Every year, it gets a little worse but I don’t think anyone expected anything this extreme,” Ahmed says.

Over the past few weeks, catastrophic flash floods – the worst in Bangladesh in a century – have inundated much of Sylhet, where rising waters have washed away whole towns, killing at least 68 people and leaving thousands displaced. According to the UN, an estimated 7.2 million people across seven districts have been affected.

Now 24, Ahmed, from Mirabazar, is a volunteer for the Bangladesh Red Crescent, where she is part of a team leading rescue and relief operations during the current crisis.

When the recent flooding began, Ahmed’s team tried to reach people in remote areas and bring them safely to shelter. They carried small children for those struggling to stay afloat and provided regular reassurance to terrified families, as well as cooked meals, clean drinking water and medicine.

Ahmed recognises that women in Sylhet are more likely to be affected by the climate emergency than men, which is a key motivation for her work. “I’m in the best position to help impacted women as I personally understand the gender-based issues that they face,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXjus_0gVF1m9n00
Amina Ahmed has overcome her fear of water to help flood-affected people. Photograph: Suvra Kanti Das/The Guardian

One such problem is a lack of adequate toilet facilities in shelters for menstruating women and girls. “There are no proper washrooms so when they get their periods, they don’t have access to disposal bins or space to change,” says Ahmed. She describes the cramped conditions of the shelters, with multiple families living under the same roof and only one shared bathroom. The provision of sanitary towels in emergency packages is often overlooked, so Ahmed is making sure they are included.

Since many of the makeshift shelters are accessible only by boat, Ahmed has been forced to confront her fear of water. She travelled for hours in a rickety boat to deliver emergency aid to more than 200 families. “The boat was overloaded and at one point, the water started to come in,” recalls Ahmed, who cannot swim. “I thought we might drown but, luckily, we were able to move on to another boat and continue our mission.”

Humayara Jeba, 20, a climate fighter at YouthNet, the largest youth-led network for climate advocacy in Bangladesh, says women and girls are the most affected by the flooding because of their limited access to resources. “With high existing levels of poverty and inequality, climate change is intensifying the everyday challenges they already face,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4r9n_0gVF1m9n00
Humayara Jeba, right, tries to reassure Rita Akhter, who was rescued from floodwater. Photograph: Suvra Kanti Das/The Guardian

For the past year and a half, Jeba, from Shahi Eidgah, has been involved in crisis response planning – so when the recent floods struck, she was ready. She was pivotal in making sure those most at risk made it to safety, including children, elderly people and pregnant women.

One of these was Rita Akhter, 19, who is eight months pregnant with her first child. Akhter was resting when the water levels outside her tin hut started to drastically rise. She was awoken by shouts from neighbours and climbed out of bed to find herself waist deep in water. “My body was in so much pain that I could barely move,” she says. “I was terrified for my unborn child and didn’t think that we would make it.” Within 10 minutes, the water had reached her neck.

Jeba helped to escort Akhter out. When they looked back, the hut was submerged, along with all Akhter’s possessions. “In the blink of an eye, everything was lost,” Akhter says.

All the emergency shelters nearby were full, so Jeba offered shelter in her own home. “It was the least I could do,” she says. “But I worry what will happen if she goes into labour. Hospitals are currently inaccessible due to flooding.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482W1Q_0gVF1m9n00
A woman takes refuge in a boat as floodwater reaches her house’s rooftop in Sylhet. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

An estimated 60,000 women are pregnant in the affected region, with more than 6,500 births expected to take place in July. According to Sylhet health department, 24 healthcare facilities have sustained extensive damage, including MAG Osmani Medical College hospital, the city’s main hospital, which usually treats up to 5,000 patients a day.

Of the 926 community clinics scattered throughout Sylhet, 414 are under water. Dr Himanshu Roy, Sylhet’s divisional health director, says that an outbreak of waterborne diseases has left medical staff struggling to cope.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Across town, Nawfat Ibshar, 18, from Habiganj, has been busy planning her next climate protest. Frustrated by the lack of global response, Ibshar wants to ensure that the plight of her people is heard. “Organising people to come together during a crisis is of course difficult,” she says. “But people are angry. If we don’t demand change, who will?” She holds up a banner she has spent the afternoon making, which reads: “We’ll be dead by Cop27 #ActNow” in bright orange handwriting.

On the day of the protest, a group led by Ibshar march down a busy road, chanting climate crisis slogans in Bangla and English. One protester holds up a sign that reads, “Up to my neck in the climate crisis” – while half submerged in flood water.

“We don’t expect much from global leaders as we’ve become used to their empty promises,” says Ibshar. “But we can always expect Sylhetis to show up, especially during a crisis.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Monsoon rains cause at least 77 deaths in Pakistan in three weeks

At least 77 people have died in rain-related incidents across Pakistan in the past three weeks, the country’s minister for climate change said on Wednesday. The monsoon rains have also damaged homes, roads, bridges and power stations, Sherry Rehman told a news conference in the capital, Islamabad, as storms continued to lash the country.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The US supreme court is turning the constitution into a suicide pact

To paraphrase the great US supreme court justice Robert H Jackson, the US constitution should not be read as a suicide pact. That seemingly obvious bit of wisdom appears lost on the present court. Over the course of the past week, the court handed down three landmark decisions, each disastrous in its own right. But taken together they reveal a dangerously hidebound court intent on turning the constitution into an instrument of obstruction, a formidable obstacle to solving some of the nation’s most pressing problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladesh#United Nations#Elderly People#Un
The Independent

Death toll in Bangladesh’s record-breaking floods soars above 100

More than 100 people have died and millions have been displaced in what is believed to be the worst flooding in Bangladesh’s history. Authorities on Sunday said seven more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll so far to 102. The data is from 27 out of 64 flood-affected districts between 17 May and 28 June. The floods have also left more than seven million people in the country displaced, without any shelter and in “desperate” need of aid, according to the Red Cross. Around 94 per cent of the town of Sunamganj...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Monsoon rains lash Pakistan; 9 killed in country's southwest

At least nine people, including women and children, were killed as heavy rains lashed southwestern Pakistan and triggered flash floods in several places, a provincial disaster management agency said Tuesday. Seven people died when the roofs of their homes collapsed in the downpour overnight in Quetta, the capital of southwestern...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Lone car narrowly outraces landslide on an isolated highway

One unlucky driver in suddenly ended up in the middle of a real-life James Bond movie when a mountainside in China’s southwestern Sichuan province gave way, causing rocks and debris to spill onto the roadway, leaving the imperiled car no choice but to outrun the carnage. The landslide, which...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
The Guardian

It’s absurd to fill fields with solar panels

George Monbiot says that we should be growing food rather than using the land to produce biofuels (Why are we feeding crops to our cars when people are starving?, 30 June). Surely, then, it makes even less sense to put solar panels on land that could be used to grow food, when there are lots of roofs that can be used for them.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

‘I was on the high of highs, and suddenly it was over’: Linda Hoover on her great lost LP with Steely Dan

Few wannabe pop stars release their debut album at the age of 71, especially one that was recorded more than half a century earlier. But Linda Hoover’s I Mean to Shine is no ordinary album. Not only does the backing group feature three future members of Steely Dan – Donald Fagen, Walter Becker and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter – it also includes five Becker-Fagen songs, all of them little-known and one of them never previously heard. This historic pop artefact has gathered dust for 52 years after her label boss withheld the release. “I was not emotionally prepared when I was told the album was being shelved, and I felt like it was my fault,” says Hoover today. “I knew nothing about the music business, or any business for that matter. I was rolling along on the high of highs and suddenly it was over.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

Weatherwatch: Growing food in plastic is changing the weather

Fields of plastic are a common and somewhat dazzling sight, with their neat rows of polyethylene film helping to suppress weeds, keep young veg seedlings cosy, conserve water and extend the growing season. But that’s not all that plastic mulch does; research shows that this method of farming is also changing the weather.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

347K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy