ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fourth of July shootings leave teen dead, man injured, Grand Rapids police say

By John Agar
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are investigating separate Fourth of July shootings that left a teen dead and a man injured. The...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Kentwood police arrest suspect in woman’s shooting

KENT COUNTY, MI – Kentwood police on Wednesday, July 6, arrested a suspect who allegedly shot a woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police responded around 7:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the parking lot...
KENTWOOD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
13 ON YOUR SIDE

27-year-old woman shot in Kentwood parking lot

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A woman sustained injuries after being shot in a Kentwood parking lot, police say. Kentwood Police were responding to a complaint of a shooting at 3328 Pheasant Ridge around 7:10 p.m. Police found a gunshot victim, a 27-year-old woman, in the parking lot. Her injuries are...
KENTWOOD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Fourth Of July#Violent Crime#Silent Observer
The Grand Rapids Press

Warrants issued against man for fatal Holland shooting

HOLLAND, MI -- Police are looking for a 39-year-old man for a fatal June 19 shooting in Holland. Holland police on Wednesday, July 6 said that Allegan County prosecutors have issued a murder warrant against Thaddeus Cortrez Wilson. Warrants also were authorized for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and weapons charges.
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office seek juveniles in connection with overnight vandalism

SARANAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two vandalism suspects. According to authorities, the Sheriff’s Office received reports of two individuals -- believed to be juveniles -- vandalizing businesses and other property in Saranac late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Authorities said two juveniles fled after being spotted by deputies in the area.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Ionia Co. deputies looking for vandalism suspects

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who they say vandalized businesses and other property in Saranac. It happened late Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. Around 12:45 a.m., deputies got reports of people, who were believed to be juveniles, vandalizing businesses and other property.
SARANAC, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Teenager dies in a shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A teenager is dead after a shooting in the Grand Rapids area, police said. Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to the 500 block of Leonard Street NE around 3:40 p.m. Monday, July 4. Officers found one person, a teenager, who died from their injuries of the shooting.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Grand Rapids Man Sentenced To Prison For Credit Union Robbery

(CBS DETROIT) — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to three and a half years for a robbery at a credit union earlier this year. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, James Paul Sciamanna, 49, was arrested after he robbed the Lake Michigan Credit Union in Walker. Federal officials say on Jan. 4, Sciamanna entered the credit union wearing a mask, wig and knit hat, and showed the bank teller a note that read “Don’t panic. I have a gun. I will shoot. Give me everything you have. I have bullets.” A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to three and a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Two suspects from Kalamazoo arrested in attempted murder incident

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arrested two suspects from Kalamazoo believed to be involved in attempted murder on Monday, July 5. The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 calls of shots fired near an apartment complex in the 3700 block of West Main Street in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
26K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy