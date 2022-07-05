Fourth of July shootings leave teen dead, man injured, Grand Rapids police say

(CBS DETROIT) — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to three and a half years for a robbery at a credit union earlier this year. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, James Paul Sciamanna, 49, was arrested after he robbed the Lake Michigan Credit Union in Walker. Federal officials say on Jan. 4, Sciamanna entered the credit union wearing a mask, wig and knit hat, and showed the bank teller a note that read “Don’t panic. I have a gun. I will shoot. Give me everything you have. I have bullets.” A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to three and a...

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO