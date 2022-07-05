ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

T.J. Warren leaves Pacers for Nets, per report, after playing 4 games in last two seasons

By James Boyd, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Free agent forward T.J. Warren is headed to the Nets on a one-year deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

The 6-8 swingman spent the last three seasons with the Pacers but played just four games in 2020-21 and missed the entire 2021-22 season due to consecutive stress fractures in his left foot. Warren last played Dec. 29, 2020.

The 28-year-old would've been a risky player for any team to pick up, but there is the potential for a significant reward. In his last healthy season in 2019-20, Warren averaged a career-high 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 53.6% overall, 40.3% on 3s and 81.9% at the free-throw line. The former lottery pick scored a career-high 53 points in a win over the 76ers in the 2020 Orlando bubble and averages 15.5 points per game for his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDRvP_0gVF1ZdE00

"He had one of the most challenging years of rehab and trying to bring himself back that I've ever seen a player have," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said in March. "He stayed positive. He stayed in the fight the entire time, and he is close. We obviously wish him the very, very best, and we'll see where it goes from here in terms of when he'll be back."

Warren resumed full basketball activities toward the end of last season but was ruled out with 12 games left. If the veteran wing can return to form, he'll be a solid addition for the Nets, who are exploring trade options for superstar Kevin Durant after Durant recently asked out.

The earliest free agent signings can become official is Wednesday. The NBA's moratorium began last week, allowing teams to agree to contracts in principle. Players and teams can change their minds and call off deals during this period.

