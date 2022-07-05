ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jessica Campbell to be first woman behind AHL bench; will coach Seattle Kraken's top minor league affiliate

By Emily Kaplan
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Campbell is being hired by the Coachella Valley Firebirds as an assistant coach, making her the first woman behind a bench as a full-time coach in the AHL. A woman has never filled that role in the NHL. The Firebirds, the top minor league affiliate of the NHL's...

www.espn.com

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings Draft Marco Kasper 8th Overall

With the 8th pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red WIngs have selected Marco Kasper from Rogel BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) With a combination of size, skill, and skating, Marco Kasper has everything pro scouts look for in a top-end NHL Draft pick. At 6-foot-1, he has an NHL-caliber frame, and as he continues to develop his body, he has learned to use his size to throw out big hits to get opponents off their game.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings add two forwards, one defenseman in Round 4 of 2022 NHL draft

In the fourth round of the 2022 NHL draft, the Detroit Red Wings used their three picks to add two forwards and a defenseman. With the 105th overall selection on Friday, the Wings picked Swedish defenseman Anton Johansson, an 18-year-old who played for Leksands IF's junior organization. Throughout last season, including a pair of postseason tournaments, and a four-game stint in the top Swedish league, Johansson had 13 goals and 19 assists over 53 games.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Campbell
Person
Cammi Granato
Person
Luke Schenn
Person
Brent Seabrook
Person
Dan Bylsma
The Associated Press

Slafkovsky, Nemec lead new Slovak hockey golden generation

MONTREAL (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky embraced Simon Nemec and hugged Filip Mesar so tightly he picked his countryman up off the ground. They had just made history as three players from Slovakia being selected in the first round of the NHL draft, and Slafkovsky and Nemec becoming the highest-drafted players in the nation’s history at Nos. 1 and 2. “It’s just unbelievable moment for me, for my family and everyone who supports me and also for the whole Slovak country,” Slafkovsky said, beaming after being taken first by the Montreal Canadiens. “We needed something like this.” Months after leading their team to its first Olympic medal, Slafkovsky and Nemec are ushering in a new golden generation of Slovak hockey. Decades after Zdeno Chara, Marian Hossa, Marian Gaborik, Pavol Demitra and Miroslav Satan put Slovakia on the map, the renaissance is just beginning, with a wave of talent pouring into the NHL in the coming months and years from the tiny central European nation of 5 million people.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Edmonton Oilers promote Brad Holland to assistant GM

The Edmonton Oilers have updated the status of several members of the front office and coaching staff, confirming that Glen Gulutzan, Dave Manson, Dustin Schwartz, Jeremy Coupal and Keith Gretzky will all be returning to their current positions. Changes include Noah Segall being promoted to video coordinator from the AHL club, and Brad Holland being named assistant general manager.
NHL
ESPN

NHL Draft: 3 Russians selected in 1st round amid concerns

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek provided a simple answer regarding his decision to select defenseman Pavel Mintyukov 10th in the NHL draft amid increasing concerns over Russian-born prospects availability to play in North America because of issues stemming from the war in Ukraine. The talent is undeniable, Verbeek said shortly...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Washington Capitals#The Nurnberg Ice Tigers
NHL

Jets select Elias Salomonsson 55th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft

WINNIPEG, July 8, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selection of defenceman Elias Salomonsson 55th overall in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Salomonsson, 17, collected 22 points (11G, 11A) in 35 games with Skelleftea AIK J20 last season. He also appeared in 10 games with Skelleftea AIK in the SHL. At the U18 World Championships, he had an assist in five games. Salomonsson has already played for his native Sweden at several international events, including winning bronze at the 2021 U18 World Championship and 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
NHL
ESPN

Atlanta loans Tyler Wolff to Beveren for 2022-23 season

ATLANTA --  Atlanta midfielder Tyler Wolff, a son of Austin coach Josh Wolff, was loaned by Major League Soccer's Atlanta to Beveren of Belgium's second tier for the 2022-23 season. Wolff, 19, signed with Atlanta in July 2020 and made 17 league appearances. He was part of the U.S....
MLS
ESPN

Kikanovic and the San Jose Earthquakes visit Toronto

San Jose Earthquakes (4-7-6, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (5-10-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Toronto FC +116, San Jose +194, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Benjamin Kikanovic leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with Toronto following a two-goal showing against...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
Country
Germany
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
ESPN

Moore homers off Gurriel's glove, Mariners beat Toronto 8-3

SEATTLE --  Dylan Moore homered  with an assist from left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.  and Marco Gonzales gave up two earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Cal Raleigh and...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

DRAFT: Day 2 coverage from Montreal

MONTREAL, QC - Day 2 of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal begins at 9:00am MT with the Edmonton Oilers holding the 158th-overall (fifth round), 190th-overall (sixth round) and 222nd-overall (seventh round) selections throughout Rounds 2-7 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. ALL 2022 NHL DRAFT CONTENT. THURSDAY'S WRITTEN -...
NHL
NHL

Coyotes Select Cooley with 3rd Overall Pick of The 2022 NHL Draft

MONTREAL - The Arizona Coyotes selected forward Logan Cooley from the United States National Team Development Program (NTDP) in the first round (third overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday. The 5-foot-10, 174-pound Cooley posted 13-23-36, 55 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-19 rating in 24 USHL games and...
GLENDALE, AZ
Benzinga

Canopy Growth's BioSteel Named Official Hydration Partner Of The NHL And NHL Players' Association

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association signed a new multi-year partnership naming BioSteel the Official Hydration Partner of the NHL and the NHLPA. The milestone partnership will debut during the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal, where BioSteel is a presenting sponsor of national coverage across Rogers Sportsnet in Canada.
BUSINESS
ESPN

This Date in Baseball

1902  Rube Waddell beat Bill Dinneen 4-2 in 17 innings when light-hitting Monte Cross hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia. 1932  Ben Chapman of the Yankees hit three homers, including two inside-the-park, as New York beat the Detroit Tigers 14-9 at Yankee Stadium. 1937  Joe DiMaggio hits...
BASEBALL
ESPN

Pujols, Cabrera added to MLB All-Star rosters by Manfred

NEW YORK --  Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera were added to All-Star Game rosters on Friday by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred under a provision in the sport's new labor agreement. The All-Star selection is the 11th for the 42-year-old Pujols and the first since 2015. Cabrera, 39, was picked...
MLB
ESPN

Charlotte FC hosts Nashville in non-conference play

Nashville SC (7-5-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (7-10-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Charlotte FC +129, Nashville SC +221, Draw +219; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC hosts Nashville in a non-conference matchup. Charlotte is 6-3-0 in home games. Charlotte has a 2-5-1...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy