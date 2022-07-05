ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Bledsoe, Brown named elementary school principals in Dickson County

By Herald staff
 3 days ago

Two elementary schools in Dickson County will have new principals this coming school year.

Andrea Bledsoe will be principal at White Bluff Elementary School, and Dr. Nick Brown will be principal at Dickson Elementary School.

Andrea Beaubien also was promoted into a new position as elementary numeracy coordinator after three years as principal at White Bluff Elementary.

Bledsoe was principal of Dickson Elementary for three years prior to moving to White Bluff.

She started her educational career in Cheatham County in 2006 at Pegram Elementary School. While in Cheatham County, she taught at Pegram and Kingston Springs Elementary. After teaching, she became the instructional coach at Ashland City Elementary. Bledsoe started her administrative career in Dickson County in 2016 as the assistant principal at Charlotte Elementary, where she served two years. Bledsoe was the assistant principal at William James Middle School during the 2018-2019 school year.

Bledsoe has a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Education from Austin Peay State University. She also holds an Educational Specialist Degree in Administration and Leadership from Middle Tennessee State University.

Brown was previously assistant principal at Dickson Elementary. He’s also worked as a teacher leader district coach with the Tennessee Department of Education for three years and has served as a SCORE fellow. He was a teacher leader and lead interventionist at Westmoreland Elementary School since 2013.

Brown graduated from the Lipscomb Doctoral program, receiving his doctorate in Learning Organizations and Strategic Change. In April, Brown and his wife, Traci, welcomed their first child; a baby girl named Perry.

In addition to being an administrator, he is also a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran and is originally from the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Bledsoe, Brown named elementary school principals in Dickson County

