Dickson County, TN

Dickson County Election: Voter registration deadline today, early voting starts soon

By Herald staff
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Early voting for the August election is less than two weeks away. The last day to register to vote is today.

The Dickson County General Election is Aug. 4 and includes races for county commission, county mayor, school board, Charlotte mayor and council, state and federal primary, among others. Early voting is July 15–30.

A few months later, the November county election will include local municipalities Burns, White Bluff, Slayden and Vanleer. The Nov. 8 election will also include the state and federal general election.

Contested races on Dickson Co. August election ballot

County Mayor

Bob Rial

Reginald Weaver

County Commissioner, District 1

Steve Harris

Randy Simpkins

County Commissioner, District 3

Dwight McIllwain

Crissie McNeil

County Commissioner, District 6

Becky Spicer

Tina Sellers

Miranda Williams

County Commissioner, District 7

Carl Buckner

Richard Riehn

County Commissioner, District 8

Jody Britt

Clayton Ellis

County Commissioner, District 11

Daryl Grove

Larry Hillis

County Commissioner, District 12

Cindi Gray

Bryan Hill

General Sessions Judge

Craig Monsue

Talmage Woodall

Juvenile Court Judge

Jerred Creasy

Michael Meise

School Board Member, District 4

Philip Chadwick

Patricia Hudson

Nicholas Pleasant

School Board Member, District 6

Aaron Parker

Becky Videau

CITY OF CHARLOTTE ELECTION

Charlotte Mayor

Garland Breeden

Stevie Smith

Charlotte Council

(Top 6 receiving votes)

Chris Deloach

Leah Stewart Green

Melinda Miller

Ricky Pastor

Mika Sesler

Shelia Sesler

Caleb Story

Josh Turnbow

Voter registration requirements:

You are a citizen of the United States.

You are or will be 18 years of age or older on or before the next election day.

You are a resident of this state.

Residence is now determined as of the day one begins living in Tennessee with the intention of making this state their legal residence.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dickson County Election: Voter registration deadline today, early voting starts soon

