ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Joe Root heaps praise on Ben Stokes for urging England to play like 'rock stars' and 'be entertainers' after the Yorkshireman's century inspired their highest ever fourth-innings run chase against India at Edgbaston

By Lawrence Booth
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Joe Root inspired England to the highest fourth-innings run-chase in their history, then admitted Ben Stokes had encouraged his players to become ‘rock stars’ as they attempt to take Test cricket to new heights.

An hour and a half after he and Jonny Bairstow had blown India away by seven wickets with an unbroken stand of 269 – England’s highest partnership in a successful chase since 1939 – Root was still trying to process the scale of their achievement.

‘It’s like being a kid again,’ he said. ‘It’s great. It’s how it felt when I first started playing. It’s how it should be, and hopefully the way we’re playing can inspire youngsters to take up the game and enjoy it.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIXFw_0gVF1HzO00
Joe Root hit an unbeaten 142 to inspire England in their highest ever fourth innings run chase
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48r05i_0gVF1HzO00
The 31-year-old dazzled the Edgbaston crowd with his box of tricks as England hunted 378

Root confessed he hadn’t heard the term ‘Bazball’ until shortly before the game, but said Stokes had been using a different image to rally his players.

‘Ben’s wanted us to be entertainers,’ he said. ‘He mentioned us trying to be rock stars on the field. It’s more about trying to have fun and relish every opportunity we get to showcase what we’re about.

‘I don’t think I’ll ever be able to feel or look like a rock star but for 10 seconds I might have done today. The Yorkshireman in me is still saying “dig in, play straight and get behind it”. Then the captain on the other shoulder is saying “be a rock star”.’

Root, whose 142 not out was his fifth Test hundred of the year, and his 11th since the start of 2021, said England’s new approach was bound to affect the way opponents viewed them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bE55o_0gVF1HzO00
New captain Ben Stokes has been praised for his exciting new brand of English Test cricket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h78i4_0gVF1HzO00
Root (L) produced an unbeaten 269 partnership with fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow (R)

‘Before the game, Ben said: “We’re going to chase.” When you’ve done it once, that does make it easier. Now we’ve done it a few times, which breeds a huge amount of confidence. Sides around the world are looking the way we’ve been playing, and are going to be a little bit intimidated.’

Stokes himself revealed the dressing-room’s new mindset when he said ‘there was a bit of me that almost wanted them to get 450 ahead, just to see what we did’.

Instead, he had to settle for a chase of 378, following successful pursuits of 277, 299 and 296 against New Zealand. The four chases have produced a combined run-rate of 4.82 – an absurd rate of scoring at any stage of a Test match, let alone in the fourth innings.

‘I’m extremely proud,’ said Stokes. ‘The last five weeks have been an incredible turnaround. I don’t think everyone can understand what has happened here.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xyijt_0gVF1HzO00
Following his impressive 114 against India, Bairstow has scored 589 runs in his last five innings 

‘The message has been that the results will look after themselves. Just go out and entertain, just enjoy it. You’re playing for England. You’re doing something you did as a kid, and now you’re playing for your country.

‘If this isn’t fun and you’re not enjoying every moment, then you’re doing something wrong. Let’s go and get people to fall in love with Test cricket again.

‘Teams are perhaps better than us, but teams won’t be braver than us. Jack Leach said that to me about two minutes ago and it is a great way to sum things up.’

Meanwhile, Bairstow now has six Test hundreds this year, as many as he had made between his debut in 2012 and the start of 2022.

‘It is really special to knock off 378 with just three down,’ he said. ‘It is something we’ll never forget. After day two, I got asked “what do you think is too many?” and I said: “Whatever they set, we’ll go for.” And that’s exactly what we did.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJDsE_0gVF1HzO00
Root hit his 11th Test hundred since the start of 2021 against India - taking his overall tally to 28

For India, it was a chastening conclusion to a series they refused to play to its natural conclusion last summer, when they used Covid as an excuse to leave Manchester before the fifth Test and ensure they could get to the rescheduled IPL in time.

Had they stayed at Old Trafford, they might easily have completed a 3-1 win over a struggling England side. Now, the record books will say 2-2.

‘I don’t want to make excuses,’ said Rahul Dravid, their coach. ‘I wasn’t part of the team then. India was on a roll at that stage, and England in a slightly different situation.

‘They’ve come here on the back of three wins against New Zealand, and we’ve had a long gap between Tests, but no excuses. They did that better than us and it’s why they deserved to win this Test match.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The law graduate, the scrum-half who is already a big voice in the camp and the youngster who has bulked up on potatoes... meet England's new boys who will start for Eddie Jones' side in their second Test against Australia

Eddie Jones has made some big calls as England look to bounce back from their 30-28 defeat in Perth, during the second Test against Australia on Saturday. He has gone for a dramatic revamp of his back line with uncapped Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman making their England debuts. Jones...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Raphinha wants 'urgent solution' over his Leeds future, reveals Jesse Marsch - who admits he's unsure if wantaway £60m-rated Barcelona and Chelsea target will travel on pre-season Australia tour

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has conceded that talisman Raphinha is pushing for a quick resolution to his transfer saga - which could see him omitted from their pre-season tour of Australia. Leeds' preparation for the new campaign has been disrupted by Raphinha's situation - with Barcelona and Chelsea both...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United players train at Carrington in last chance to impress new boss Erik ten Hag before pre-season tour... as Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho are put through their paces ahead of Thailand trip

Manchester United's stars have been spotted in training ahead of their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. The Red Devils took to the Carrington pitches as they prepare to kick-off their pre-season and face rivals Liverpool on July 12th at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand's capital. Though there was no...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Rahul Dravid
Daily Mail

'One night our neighbour was the victim of a carjacking': How crime in South Africa sent baby Cameron Norrie on his journey to the Centre Court at Wimbledon, as he prepares to face Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals

The circuitous journey of Cam Norrie to Centre Court stardom began with a shocking crime in South Africa. His father David and mother Helen had settled in Johannesburg in their work as microbiologists before the plight of a neighbour led to them emigrating when the future British No 1 was a baby.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

GAIL ROLFE, 63, picks the perfect pairs of shorts for over-50s to wear after tailored styles were a smash hit at Wimbledon

I used to think you needed legs like a gazelle to wear shorts. I believed they would make me look even shorter (I'm 5ft 4in). But aged about 50, I realised that — like so many things — it all comes down to confidence. So shorts entered my wardrobe at an age when most women turn their back on them. Teamed with a pretty cotton blouse, they are now my go‑to summer outfit. Do you view shorts with apprehension? Are they even on your style radar? Well, perhaps they should be, because shorts are a brilliant option for so many occasions. Just look to the stars at Wimbledon.
APPAREL
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco sparks concern with 'distressing' digital artwork that fans claim 'shows her behind bars' as she returns to royal duties following stint in treatment facility for 'exhaustion'

Princess Charlene of Monaco sparked fears from fans by sharing a 'distressing' piece of art depicting her 'behind bars'. The Monaco royal, 44, who shares seven-year-old twins Gabriella and Jacques with husband Prince Albert, 64, shared the digital creation on her Instagram yesterday. The NFT was created by artist Junaid...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Entertainers#Bazball
Daily Mail

Superstar Aussie comedian who counts Brad Pitt among his mates will use his Hollywood connections to realise his 'lifelong dream' of getting the North Sydney Bears back into the NRL

Could Jim Jefferies be the next Russell Crowe of the NRL?. You might laugh at Jefferies' crass and confronting brand of stand up comedy, but his plans to resurrect the North Sydney Bears are no joke - and he plans on bringing some real Hollywood clout to the table. Jefferies...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Cheers but no beers: Qatar World Cup stadiums to be alcohol free with pint sales only permitted outside venues before and after some games

Qatar's World Cup stadium stands are set to be alcohol-free, with beer sales outside arenas only allowed before and after some matches. This year's World Cup is the first to be held in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, presenting unique challenges for organisers of an event often associated with beer drinking fans and sponsored by global brewing brands.
FIFA
Daily Mail

British star Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk are crowned Wimbledon 2022 Mixed Doubles champions after cruising to a two-set victory over Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur

Britain's Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk successfully defended their mixed doubles title at Wimbledon with victory over Australian duo Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur. Skupski and Krawczyk claimed a 6-4 6-3 win on Centre Court to become the first pair since Cyril Suk and Helena Sukova 25 years ago to win back-to-back mixed titles at Wimbledon.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'Those guys made their bed, so leave us alone': Billy Horschel accuses the Saudi-backed LIV Golf defectors of being 'hypocrites and LIARS' and tells them to stay away from PGA Tour and DP World Tour

Billy Horschel has accused golf’s Saudi rebels of being ‘hypocrites and liars’ and urged them to stay away from the established tours. Horschel made an impassioned defence of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open, which will feature a number of players from LIV Golf after their suspensions were temporarily stayed on appeal.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Chelsea handed Raphinha transfer boost with Brazilian set to miss Leeds' pre-season tour of Australia... but 25-year-old is still keen on Barcelona who aim to beat Todd Boehly's £60m bid

Raphinha's move to either Barcelona or Chelsea remains open as he is unlikely to join Leeds on tour in Australia. The Brazilian has attracted a lot of attention following his fruitful two-year spell at Elland Road, scoring a crucial goal in Leeds' 2-1 victory against Brentford on the final day of last season to secure Premier League survival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Buttler humbled as India beats England by 50 runs in 1st T20

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Jos Buttler endured a rocky start to life as England’s limited-overs captain after falling for a golden duck in his side’s humbling 50-run loss to India in the first of three Twenty20s. Tasked with continuing England’s white-ball success following Eoin Morgan’s international retirement,...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

India boast of excellent recent form in bilateral T20s against England

Rohit Sharma returns to take the captaincy duties after missing the Edgbaston Test match due to a bout of Covid-19. He is expected to partner Ishan Kishan at the top. Deepak Hooda will keep his place at No.3, atleast for the series opener as Virat Kohli will come back for the second game, after his outstanding performances against Ireland with Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, and Hardik Pandya forming India's potent lower-order. India boast of an excellent recent record against England in the shortest format, having won all three previous bilateral series.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios claims Australian tennis legends have a 'sick obsession with tearing me down' as outspoken compatriot describes their lack of support as 'pretty sad' after his run to the Wimbledon men's singles final

Nick Kyrgios is the latest player adding to Australia's rich heritage at Wimbledon - and the man himself knows that many of his predecessors are not happy about it. Sunday's Wimbledon finalist re-emerged into the spotlight in the wake of his free pass through the semis, and bluntly opined that some of them have 'a sick obsession with tearing me down.'
TENNIS
SkySports

England Women: Sarina Wiegman hails 'incredible' Old Trafford atmosphere but says side have scored more

Sarina Wiegman hailed England's record-breaking Euros opening crowd as 'incredible' but admitted her side should have beaten Austria by a wider scoreline at Old Trafford. The Lionesses manager told reporters picking up three points at the first time of asking was her main priority but added that England should have been more comfortable in victory, having netted 84 times in her 14 games in charge prior to their 1-0 win on Wednesday evening.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

470K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy