Family of black man shot 60 times by Ohio police say they didn't know he had a gun and a COP friend recently introduced him to weapons: Protests in Portland and Akron as lawyer slams officers for 'shooting him like a dog'

By Natasha Anderson For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

A black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, his family's lawyer has revealed, after officers said they found a weapon in his car.

Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by Akron officers following a traffic stop on June 27.

Police body camera video released Sunday showed officers fire an estimated 90 shots at Walker while he fled on foot.

Police claim Walker had fired at officers from his car before running away on foot.

Attorney Bobby DiCello, who represents his family, told DailyMail.com Tuesday that Walker had 'no experience with firearms' and had only been to a firing range once - at the invitation of friend who works as a cop for another department.

DiCello also slammed police for 'shooting him like a dog' after the first two responding officers, who had fired tasers at Walker, had already 'demonstrated they did not perceive lethal threat.'

Walker's family wants justice for his death, including the firing of the eight officers involved, and police reform 'so this never happens again.'

His death is the latest in a spate of killings of black men by law enforcement in the U.S. that critics say are unjustified, including the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis that ignited global protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8X7M_0gVF1G6f00
Jayland Walker, the black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police (pictured), was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, family attorney Bobby DiCello told DailyMail.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUsnZ_0gVF1G6f00
 DiCello slammed police for 'shooting him like a dog' after the first two responding officers, who had fired tasers at Walker, had already 'demonstrated they did not perceive lethal threat'

DiCello said he is 'very concerned' about the police accusation that Walker had fired at officers from his car, adding that there was no justification for his violent death.

'Officers say they see a door open and hear - what they believe to be - a shot fired. What's critical about this from my review of the video, and from our client's perspective is there's no weapon pointed at anybody,' he explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYqWz_0gVF1G6f00
Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by police in Akron, Ohio, after officers tried to stop him for a traffic violation

'That's because my client, we believe, has no training with firearms of any kind. He has no real experience handling guns. He has no prior criminal background with guns. He has no prior criminal background at all in fact.'

He alleged that if there was a gunshot that we have 'no idea what that involved except the mishandling of the gun.'

'I know that Jayland had only recently been introduced to the use of firearms through his friend who happened to be a police officer of all things,' DiCello said, noting Walker's friend did not work for Akron police.

'He had taken him to the firing range to target practice. He had one trip to the firing range at the invitation of a friend and that was it.'

The attorney added: 'He is not someone is known to have ever had a gun, know how to treat a gun or even possess a gun. Frankly, we don't even know if the gun is his.'

DiCello also argued that there was a discrepancy about the location of the weapon during the traffic stop.

The lawyer claims a preliminary autopsy report revealed the gun was in the backseat of Walker's car, but Police Chief Stephen Mylett said it was found in the front seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBcCC_0gVF1G6f00
A protester is pictured outside Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan's house on Monday demanding justice for Walker 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFZbo_0gVF1G6f00
Police donning riot gear stand guard on Monday as demonstrators assembled outside Mayor Horrigan's Akron home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UV7Ax_0gVF1G6f00
Rioters in Portland burned an American flag on the Fourth of July in protest of Walker's death

DiCello claimed police were not justified in shooting walker more than 90 times, alleging officers did not perceive him as a lethal threat.

'He was shot like a dog - it was worse than a dog. Ordinary hunting parties wouldn't do this to an animal they hunted. It was perverse,' he said.

'And among the procedural problems with the shooting - the fact that they were running after him with their weapons, closing the distance between them.'

He added: 'In other words, if they viewed him as a lethal threat, you wouldn't go closer to the lethal threat. That doesn't even make sense. You're not trained to run after the lethal threat.'

Walker had led police on a pursuit following a traffic violation. Police say they saw him fire a weapon from the car. He eventually exited his vehicle and fled on foot.

'Thirteen officers, at that point, have been assembled and the first two - among the others who are yelling 'stop, freeze, stop, show us your hands' and all that - my client dashes out of the car and stops running,' DiCello stated.

'The first two officers, give verbal commands, then switch to tasers and they try to taze him. This is extremely important for our case because it demonstrates that the officers did not perceive a lethal threat.'

'In all likelihood what they see is just what I told you - an unarmed kid running from a car, and we know he's unarmed because the video shows it clearly. He's got nothing in his hands too. He doesn't have a cell phone that could be mistaken for a firearm. He doesn't have a set of keys. He has nothing in his hands.'

DiCello said Walker's mother, Pamela Walker, is devastated by the death of her son, who was a high school wrestling standout, hard-worker and incredibly dedicated to his family.

'Pam, has had her heart ripped out of her,' he said, describing her sadness as the kind 'you have when you're washing your hands at the sink and you fall to you suddenly drop knees.'

In addition to 'devastating sadness,' she also has 'flashes of anger.'

'She said: 'I want these officers to go to jail' and then she said she wants things to change,' DiCello recalled. 'In her most sober moments she wants new policies and new procedures for the city so that this never happens again.'

Walker's family has also addressed the protesters across the nation demanding justice over his death, making repeated pleas that they remain peaceful in their fight.

'Listen to me when I tell you this, he's a peaceful person, a great kid,' Walker's cousin Demetrius Travis Sr. told GMA during a protest in Akron on Monday protest. 'All he do is smile, man.'

The family also issued a statement on Sunday after police released video of the fatal shooting. They told demonstrators: 'Jayland would have wanted us to channel our anger into peaceful, thoughtful action that can bring long-term change and reform.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqE4N_0gVF1G6f00
Jayland Walker's cousin Demetrius Travis Sr. (right) reminded protesters Monday that Walker was a 'peaceful person' who always smiled
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gU2Wy_0gVF1G6f00
Hundreds of demonstrators, led by the local chapter of the NAACP, marched in the Akron streets on Monday. One demonstrator is pictured outside Mayor Dan Horrigan's house, which was guarded by police

Akron police arrested 50 protesters Sunday night for rioting after a peaceful rally turned 'violent and unlawful.' Officers in full riot gear fired about a dozen canisters of tear gas to scatter protesters.

Mayor Dan Horrigan said the trouble began after nightfall, a pattern seen in 2020, when protests spread across the U.S. after George Floyd's death.

Hundreds of demonstrators, led by the local chapter of the NAACP, peacefully marched in the Akron streets on Monday - a stark contrast to the rioting that had taken place the night before.

They were seen waving 'Black Lives Matter' flags and chanting, 'We are done dying,' and 'Justice for Jayland.'

Protesters chanted 'no justice, no peace' and 'defund the police' outside Horrigan's house while police in riot gear stood guard.

They also left the mayor a written list of demands that outlined changes they'd like to see in their city.

Many demonstrators said they wanted the eight officers involved in the shooting that killed Walker to be fired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJKVd_0gVF1G6f00
Protesters chanted 'no justice, no peace' and 'defund the police' outside Horrigan's house. They also left the mayor a written list of demands that outlined changes they'd like to see in their city
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrBG4_0gVF1G6f00
Ohio cops unleashed a wave of tear gas on protesters who gathered outside of the city's main courthouse on Sunday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dbul5_0gVF1G6f00
Monday's rally came just hours after Mayor Dan Horrigan issued a city-wide 9pm curfew and canceled Fourth of July festivities. Violent protests overnight  Sunday caused 'significant damage to the city' (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGgP0_0gVF1G6f00
A city truck used to barricade a downtown street also had its windows smashed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXema_0gVF1G6f00
Demonstrators face troopers in riot gear as police deployed tear gas to clear the crowd in Akron on Sunday

Monday's peaceful protest came after Horrigan declared a state of emergency in Akron, cancelling Fourth of July festivities instating a city-wide curfew.

Daytime protests on Sunday were peaceful but by nightfall demonstrators were committing 'violent and unlawful acts' in the city's downtown.

Small businesses in the city's downtown were vandalized, windows were mashed in city trucks used to barricade the streets, dumpsters were set on fire and protesters launched smoke bombs in the streets.

Police in 'full riot gear' responded by spraying tear gas at demonstrators who refused to disperse. Protesters fleeing tear gas began driving their cars on the sidewalk to get around snowplows used as roadblocks in the streets.

Horrigan said their actions 'created an immediate danger to the health and safety' of citizens and stressed: 'We will not tolerate the destruction of property or violence.'

Rioters in Portland, Oregon - a city that witnessed extreme chaos following Floyd's death - created a similar scene on the Fourth of July, causing havoc in the city's Lownsdale Square.

The group of up to 100 demonstrators marched through the city, smashing windows of businesses and storefronts as they went.

At least two mortars were fired at a federal building and a security guard at a downtown hotel was attacked, KOIN-TV reported. At least one individual was pepper sprayed.

Officials say the protest was labeled as a 'direct action' march - the same turn used for previous demonstrations that turned violent and destructive.

The acts of violence followed Akron police releasing 'disturbing' bodycamera footage showing the officers shoot Walker dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pV7b9_0gVF1G6f00
Rioters in Portland, Oregon smashed windows, shot off mortars into a federal building and burning an American flag on the Fourth of July in protest of Walker's death
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ru35S_0gVF1G6f00
Officials say the protest was labeled as a 'direct action' march - the same turn used for previous demonstrations that turned violent and destructive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKYHO_0gVF1G6f00
A security guard at a downtown Portland hotel was attacked and at least one individual was pepper sprayed

Police released two videos on Sunday showing Walker was shot at least 60 times, as well as the moments leading up to his death. It was the final deadline they had to turn over the video to the public.

The first video showed cops pursuing Walker's silver Buick on Route 8 around 12:30 a.m. in Akron's North Hill neighborhood. They attempted to pull him over for a traffic and equipment violation.

The video showed Walker's car taking an onramp and a flash of light that Akron Mylett said appeared to be a flash of a gun coming from the driver's side of Walker's car.

A second camera recorded officers saying they heard at least one shot being fired from Walker's vehicle. The cops follow Walker off Route 8 and continue the pursuit on the city streets.

Walker slowed down and jumped out of the car before it came to a full stop. Video then shows the 25-year-old exiting the passenger side door in a ski mask and running off.

Multiple officers run after Walker, who seemingly looked over his shoulder, while cops opened fire at him.

Mylett claims he watched the video at least 40 times and said there are still photos showing Walker apparently reach for his waistband, turn toward cops and move his arm forward.

DailyMail.com cannot verify Mylett's statements as Walker's face and body were blurred out in the video at the request of his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDuTS_0gVF1G6f00
Police released heartbreaking body camera footage on Sunday of the moment Jayland Walker was shot 60 times in a hail of 90 bullets on June 27
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0mHj_0gVF1G6f00
Video from the scene showed a gun on the front seat of Walker's car, contradicting earlier reports that the 25-year-old had been unarmed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrRny_0gVF1G6f00
Cops were pursuing Walker's silver Buick on Route 8 around 12:30 a.m. on June 27 in Akron's North Hill neighborhood 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QYFe_0gVF1G6f00
The video showed Walker's car taking an onramp and a flash of light that Police Chief Stephen Mylett said appeared to be a flash of a gun coming from the driver's side of Walker's car 

Reporters asked Mylett if officers overreacted when they opened fire on Walker.

'It was difficult to watch, and shocking,' Mylett said Sunday, adding: 'I'm not going to pass judgment' until the investigation is completed.

He called for patience as the investigation continues and reiterated that any time a cop opens fire, they must 'articulate what specific threats they were facing.'

'When an officer makes the most critical decision in his or her life as a police officer, it doesn't matter where in the country this happens, when they make that most critical decision to point their firearm at another human being and pull the trigger, they've got to be ready to explain why they did what they did,' the chief said.

'They need to be able to articulate what specific threats they were facing, and that goes for every round that goes down the barrel of their gun.'

The medical examiner determined Walker had suffered 60 gunshot wounds during the incident, Mylett confirmed Sunday. The exact number of shots fired remains under investigation, but initial estimates suggested a hail of 90 bullets.

Mylett said officers rendered aid to Walker as soon as gunfire ceased, but he still died at the scene.

The eight officers directly involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7tek_0gVF1G6f00
Officers were recorded saying they heard at least one shot being fired from Walker's vehicle. The cops follow Walker off Route 8 and continued their pursuit on the city streets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9rh9_0gVF1G6f00
Officers are seen chasing Walker after he fled during a traffic stop on June 27
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qz12H_0gVF1G6f00
The hail of bullets sounded like 'a whole brick of fireworks going off,' the family's attorney said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUwyj_0gVF1G6f00
Police have released heartbreaking body camera footage of the moment Jayland Walker was shot 60 times in hail of 90 bullets on June 27

The Ohio attorney general and Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating, and the file will be made public at the conclusion of the case, Attorney General Dave Yost said on Sunday.

'People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,' Yost said in a statement

White House spokesman Andrew Bates told Reuters the Justice Department, including the Civil Rights Division and the FBI field office in Akron, is closely monitoring and evaluating the situation surrounding Walker's death.

'This footage is disturbing,' Bates said. 'And no family should ever have to endure the horrific pain and loss of a loved one that the Walker family is experiencing right now.'

Following the release of the footage, the Fraternal Order of Police's Akron Lodge #7 said that the car being driven by the victim was involved in a 'felony fleeing police chase' the previous morning.

That chase took place just north of Akron in Franklin Township.

'We believe the independent investigation will justify the officers' actions, including the number of shots fired,' a press release read. 'The decision to deploy lethal force as well as the number of shots fired is consistent with use of force protocols and officers' training.'

