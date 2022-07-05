ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'American Horror Stories' Season 2: Your Guide to the Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and More

By Kayla Cobb
 3 days ago
Get ready for a spooky summer because American Horror Stories is coming back. This July will mark the premiere of Season 2 of FX’s episodic anthology series. That means a new and terrifying bite-sized story every week.

A spinoff of American Horror Story and the third installment in the American Story franchise, this thriller first premiered in 2021. Though it’s set in the same universe as AHS and uses some of the same characters, there’s a major distinction between the two series. Whereas American Horror Story tells a new story over the course of each season, Stories focuses on a new horrific tale every episode. Wondering how you can watch? Here’s everything we know so far.

When Will American Horror Stories Season 2 Premiere?

We’re in for a creepy July. First Stranger Things 4′s finale, then Resident Evil, and later American Horror Stories? The second season of American Horror Story‘s spinoff is set to premiere on Hulu Thursday, July 21.

How Many Episodes Will Be in American Horror Stories Season 2?

Last season, we got seven episodes in this anthology series. But this time around, we’re getting eight. New episodes of this FX original will premiere exclusively on Hulu starting on Thursday, July 21. After that, Season 2 will follow a weekly release schedule. Wondering when exactly you can expect new episodes? We have you covered:

  • Episode 1, “Dollhouse”: Thursday, July 21
  • Episode 2, “Necro”: Thursday, July 28
  • Episode 3, “Aura”: Thursday, August 4
  • Episode 4, “Drive”: Thursday, August 11
  • Episode 5, “Bloody Mary”: Thursday, August 18
  • Episode 6, “Facelift”: Thursday, August 25
  • Episode 7, “Milkmaids”: Thursday, September 1
  • Episode 8, “Lake”: Thursday, September 8

How to Watch American Horror Stories Season 2

Even though American Horror Stories is an FX original, it will only be available to watch on Hulu. That means if you have a Hulu account, you’re covered. But what if you don’t have one of the biggest streaming services in the game? No problem.

Hulu’s ad-supported plan costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. If you hate ads, you have another option. The ad-free plan will cost you $12.99 a month. What if you feel like going all in and subscribing to a live TV skinny bundle while you’re at it? Hulu + Live TV with ads costs $69.99 a month and now comes with Disney+ and ESPN+. The ad-free option of that same plan goes for $75.99 a month.

Is There a Trailer for American Horror Stories Season 2?

We don’t have an official trailer yet, but we do have a teaser. Packed with mannequins breathing on glass and generally being creepy, it’s pure nightmare fuel for anyone who is irrationally afraid of dolls (*raises hand*). Based on the episode titles, it seems like this first teaser is a glimpse into Episode 1’s “Dollhouse.” Check it out above.

Who’s in the Cast of American Horror Stories Season 2?

Of course, we don’t know who everyone will be playing in Season 2. That takes away half the fun. But we do know who will be returning and who our AHS newcomers are.

Nico Greetham, who starred in Season 1 of American Horror Stories and American Horror Story: Double Feature, is back. In addition to Greetham, Double Feature alums Rebecca Dayan and Austin Woods will also be in the new season. Joining this series for the first time are Bella Thorne, Judith Light, Britt Lower, Quvenzhané Wallis, Dominique Jackson, Kyla Drew, and Kyanna Simone. Out of that long list, only Light and Jackson have appeared in the Ryan Murphy extended universe. Light has starred in The Politician, Impeachment: American Crime Story, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Meanwhile, Jackson is best known for playing Elektra in Pose. But you know how this casting process works. Now that these stars are in the AHS universe, there’s a good chance you’ll be seeing them again.

