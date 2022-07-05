ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers weigh in on Roe v. Wade

 6 days ago

Require fathers to support children

To the Editor: In all of the articles and news reports about abortion I have not seen the word ”father” once.

Where are all the fathers? No woman can become pregnant by herself! Yet the anti-abortion advocates place all the responsibility on the female. History repeats itself again.

When a woman becomes pregnant, she is responsible for the child and the man just walks away with no responsibilities at all. A woman is expected to carry the child for nine months while supporting herself and then raise the child until he or she reaches the age of 18 or older.

Wouldn’t it be interesting to see what would happen if the Congress passed laws that required any man who impregnates a women to support her through all nine months of her pregnancy. Then, pay child support until the child reaches 18?

I wonder if the Supreme Court would support that law? I doubt it. The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade places all women in the position of second class citizens who have no control over their own bodies.

The United States has just rolled back the freedoms of women 100 years. I am terrified of what they will do next.

Lydia Sargent, Gastonia.

Roe v. Wade is not geographical

To the Editor: The SCOTUS decision is saying that human rights in the U.S. is a matter of geography and not basic human rights for all citizens.

Logically, if a choice of body autonomy is a human right it should be universal under the Constitution.

The failing of this court majority who denies a basic human right to women is shallow, biased and their thinking should really be in question. We simply cannot trust their decisions going forward.

Todd Young, Mount Holly.



This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Readers weigh in on Roe v. Wade

