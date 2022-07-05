ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On when to save a pregnant patient's life, Tennessee hospitals are mostly quiet

By Micaela A Watts and Corinne S Kennedy, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
By mid-August, abortions will be banned in Tennessee after six weeks past fertilization. Doctor and healthcare workers accused and convicted of performing an abortion could face up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

An exception is if an abortion must be performed to "prevent death or “serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function," per language of the bill.

What this means for healthcare workers who need to provide an emergency abortion to save a patient's life is uncertain.

How well hospitals are prepared to meet what are likely inevitable moments where a patient's life-saving care collides with a potential C-class felony charge is also unclear. Many Tennessee hospitals gave vague statements in response to the question or did not return inquiries from USAToday Network-Tennessee.

A reason for silence from these institutions could be uncertainty on their own part.

Dr. Molly Houser, who works in maternal and fetal medicine services at Regional One Health in Memphis, provided some insight as to what this moment means for healthcare providers.

"We anticipate that out of the fear of repercussions, that are written in the bill, that a lot of providers are going to be uncertain and uncomfortable," Houser said.

Many peers, Houser said, share concerns about the new grey area they will be left to navigate. In order to avoid prosecution, doctors will have to present proof showing a patient would have died or sustained significant life-altering injuries.

And there's a decent chance, Houser said, that the proof required to avoid prosecution will be interpreted by individuals who did not go to medical school. Add to that, there's also concern among medical professionals that the legislation banning abortion will continue to evolve.

"There's a lot of concern over what's coming in the next few months," Houser said.

When asked if there's any hope the line between treatment and prison will be sufficiently defined by legislation or prosecutors, Houser pointed out that the practice of medicine is comprised of infinite circumstances per human.

"It is very difficult to account for every possible situation an individual [can have] and every possible combination of medical treatment in a legal document," Houser said.

The day the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade and ended the individual right to an abortion, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists released a statement condemning the efforts to mandate medical decisions through legislation.

"The restrictions put forth are not based on science or medicine; they allow unrelated third parties to make decisions that rightfully and ethically should be made only by individuals and their physicians. ACOG condemns this devastating decision, which will allow state governments to prevent women from living with autonomy over their bodies and their decisions," the statement read.

Pediatricians are also likely to face the same decisions OB-GYN practitioners and emergency medicine practitioners will as Tennessee's law has no exceptions for children under 18, even if they are victims of incest or rape.

Below is a list of Tennessee hospitals contacted by the USAToday Network- Tennessee when asked if the respective institutions have clarity on the new legal territory in a post-Roe reality.

Baptist Memorial Healthcare in Memphis:

"Our policy on this issue has not changed. As always, our focus is on providing safe and quality care for all patients, and we will continue to do that in line with our medical staff policies," a spokesperson for the hospital said.

University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville:

The UT hospital based in Knoxville did not return multiple requests for comment.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville:

Vanderbilt did not return requests for comment, though it is unclear if the media inquiry was ever relayed to communications officials.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hospitals in Memphis:

A spokesperson for Methodist Le Bonheur declined to comment.

Nashville General Hospital:

"As with all healthcare facilities, we are watching the legislation and determining its impact to our community and our organization. As always, Nashville General Hospital’s Emergency Department stands prepared to treat all people seeking care who enter our doors," a hospital spokesperson said.

The USAToday Network-Tennessee also reached out to the Tennessee Medical Association multiple times, but the requests for information went unanswered.

Micaela Watts is the Access and Equity reporter for The Commercial Appeal, part of the USAToday Network-Tennessee. She can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

Comments

bish you wish
3d ago

There’s going to be a lot of death surrounding this over turn in the state of Tn and it’s not going to just babies women are going to die because doctors are going to be to afraid to help and to scared of going to prison. Babies are going to really be murdered now left for dead in trash bags, found on the side of the road half dead or dead in this heat

Reply(6)
5
Wendy Hankins
3d ago

that should be lifting God's hand whether or not to take the mother or the baby or take both that's not man's decision only gods

Reply(8)
6
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

