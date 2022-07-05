ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bette Midler sparks debate by saying trans-inclusive language erases women

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 3 days ago

Bette Midler caught some fire on Twitter on Monday when she tweeted about the trans community and the language used to describe them.

The “Hocus Pocus” star, 76, scribed: “WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!”

“They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators,’ and even ‘people with vaginas!’ Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you,” she continued.

Fans slammed the “First Wives Club” star for her tweets about women and the LGBTQ community on July 4.

Twitter users slammed Midler on social media, with several arguing that her words were false.

“Really disappointed in this as a trans man and a Bette Midler fan. Bette, including trans men in the conversation about reproductive health does not harm women. We have the same organs, and even greater vulnerability, as cis woman,” one person replied to the “First Wives Club” alum.

Author Roxanne Gay said: “No one is trying to erase women with inclusive language about people who need abortion care. No one is calling you anything but what you prefer. You should extend that courtesy in return.”

Another fan chimed in: “You know not all women are “birthing people” and not all birthing people are women?! On the wrong side of history with this one. #TransWomenAreWomen #TransMenAreMen #TransRightsAreHumanRights.”

Someone else explained: “As a woman without a uterus, I support inclusive language to normalize that trans men need reproductive healthcare too, 100% It’s not trans people who are taking away my right to bodily [anatomy]. We’re all fighting the same fight.”

Midler argued on Twitter that others are “erasing” women with trans-inclusive language.

“Don’t do this, Bette. ‘Birthing people’ is language used to make sure we don’t exclude trans comrades. It doesn’t erase women at all,” another user pointed out.

Midler’s comments come on the heels of hot-button statements made by singer Macy Gray.

Gray, 54, appeared on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV program recently and discussed that being a woman requires being born with “boobs” and a “vagina.”

“Just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman,” she said. The crooner also clarified that while she defends transgender rights, she draws the line at athletic competitions.

