Southaven, MS

MPD chases four accused kidnappers into Southaven

By Autumn Scott
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– Four accused kidnappers have been detained after a police chase ends in Southaven, Mississippi Monday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, officers found a car connected to a kidnapping in the area of Mendenhall and Winchester at 3:41 p.m.

Suspects arrested after attempted carjacking in Olive Branch

They tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle refused. Officers pursued the vehicle into Southaven.

MPD said they got the vehicle to stop at Church Road and I-55 with assistance from Southaven Police.

The victim who was also in the vehicle is safe.

