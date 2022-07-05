MPD chases four accused kidnappers into Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– Four accused kidnappers have been detained after a police chase ends in Southaven, Mississippi Monday afternoon.
According to Memphis Police, officers found a car connected to a kidnapping in the area of Mendenhall and Winchester at 3:41 p.m.Suspects arrested after attempted carjacking in Olive Branch
They tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle refused. Officers pursued the vehicle into Southaven.
MPD said they got the vehicle to stop at Church Road and I-55 with assistance from Southaven Police.
The victim who was also in the vehicle is safe.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0