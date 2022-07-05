ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Blue Jays coach Mark Budzinski’s daughter Julia died in boating accident

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. — The 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski died in a boating accident in Virginia over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Julia Budzinski was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River in Richmond on Saturday, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said.

As the boat operator returned to get the girls out of the water, the boat hit a wave, causing it to be pushed on top of Budzinski and striking her with the propeller, Pearson said. The boat driver and the operator of another passing boat jumped into the water to try to rescue Budzinski, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Pearson said no foul play is suspected and alcohol was not a factor. “It was a terrible accident,” she said.

As news of the accident spread, a vigil was held Sunday night at Glen Allen High School, where Budzinski was a rising senior and played soccer and other sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bY0J8_0gVEzfwo00
The Blue Jays held a moment of silence for first base coach Mark Budzinski’s daughter Julia on Sunday.

“It was a very happy, fun last day on Earth for her,” her mother, Monica Budzinski, said at the vigil. “She was happy, laughing, having a good time and that’s the way I’m going to remember her.”

Mark Budzinski left the Blue Jays in the third inning of the second game of the team’s doubleheader against the Rays on Saturday after learning of his daughter’s death.

The Blue Jays later issued a statement saying he would take some time away from the team to grieve with his family.

There was a moment of silence for Julia Budzinski before Sunday’s series finale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJ018_0gVEzfwo00
Mark Budzinski

“My heart breaks for Bud,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said after the game. “There’s good men and great men. He’s a great man. He’s a special kind of person. His family is great. The only thing I can share about what happened is that he left a note for the team. He did this while going through a tragedy, and that tells you everything about him.”

Mark Budzinski, a University of Richmond graduate, played four games for the Cincinnati Reds in 2003 and retired in 2005. After managing in Cleveland’s minor league system, he joined the then-Indians’ big league staff in 2017. Toronto hired Budzinski in November 2018.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Dolphin spotted in James River near Varina-Enon Bridge

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - You usually expect to see a fish or duck in the James River near Richmond, but a rare sight was spotted Wednesday. NBC12 viewer Bill Draper snapped some pictures of a dolphin near the Varina-Enon Bridge around 8 a.m. The pictures show the dolphin’s fin as...
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a woman shot at a panhandler who had hit her with a chair. VCU Police were initially called to the intersection of Henry and Broad streets at 10:23 a.m. Thursday, July 7, for reports of a shooting. Richmond police...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, VA
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Summer bucket list for families in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Are you struggling to come up with some fun ideas to keep the family busy?. Let us freshen up your bucket list for summer. We teamed up with the West End Mom for up to 30 summer “must-dos” in Virginia. Be sure to check out the full list HERE.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Public reacts to thwarted mass shooting plot at Dogwood Dell

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Days after the Independence Day parade massacre in Highland Park, Illinois that left seven dead and wounded dozens of others, a relieved River City reflects on the tragedy that could’ve been right here at Dogwood Dell. “We cannot calculate how many lives we saved on...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Mark Budzinski
NBC12

Glen Allen High School student dies in boating accident

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old Glen Allen High School student. Julia Budzinski died in a boating accident Saturday. She was the daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski. The Blue Jays held a moment of silence before Sunday’s game...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Toronto Blue Jays#Cincinnati Reds#Accident#The Blue Jays
NBC12

Library of Virginia helps Billy Porter discover family history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Library of Virginia recently helped an award-winning actor and singer discover his roots in the commonwealth. As part of the newest season of the genealogy TV show “Who Do You Think You Are?”, Billy Porter traveled to Richmond to discover his family history and visited the Library of Virginia to see 19th-century records relating to his ancestors.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
browneyedflowerchild.com

A Day in Richmond, VA – Fun Things to Do￼

Richmond is the capital of the state of Virginia. Situated two hours south of the United States capital, the historical city of Richmond, VA makes for the perfect day trip for all to enjoy. From incredible restaurants to fascinating museums, Richmond, Virginia is a fun place to enjoy with friends, family, a significant other or even by yourself!
RICHMOND, VA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy