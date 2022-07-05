Peach 101 class is in session with recipes and fun facts for eating the fruit favorite

A bunch of frozen dinner rolls, some vanilla pudding, butter, and brown sugar left to sit overnight and it becomes coffee cake? Sounds crazy. Needless to say, when I saw this recipe card I was very intrigued. Dinner rolls don’t really spell coffee cake in my mind, so I wanted to see how close they could come to approximating the experience. (Spoiler alert: they come pretty darn close.) One thing I can say about The Recipe Tin Project is that it’s given me recipes I never would have dreamed of and this one makes for an excellent crowd-pleasing breakfast option to have in your back pocket.

