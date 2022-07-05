Peach 101 class is in session with recipes and fun facts for eating the fruit favorite

Strawberry lovers, this one’s for you. Anchored by a salty pretzel crust, this super-simple pie celebrates the fruit in three ways: with a layer of jam, store-bought ice cream, and a tumble of fresh berries. Any brand of jam and ice cream will do, but we’re partial to Bonne Maman (technically, preserves but delicious nonetheless) and Häagen-Dazs, respectively, as both contain pieces of the fruit for added texture. Top each serving of pie with sliced strawberries (or whole, if they’re the tiny ones) while plating, so you can return any leftover pie to the freezer without the fruit on top—you want to keep those juicy and fresh.
Comments / 0