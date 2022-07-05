Truman Hospital running on backup power; procedures postponed

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital postponed medical procedures Tuesday because of a power outage.

The hospital said in a statement the outage was temporary. The hospital was operating on emergency backup power and medical procedures were postponed and will be rescheduled, the statement said.

Outpatient clinic appointments were canceled through noon Tuesday and will be rescheduled, the hospital said. Outpatient services at Truman's eight clinics in Camdenton, Kirksville, Jefferson City, Marshfield, Mexico, St. James, Sedalia and Waynesville have not been affected

