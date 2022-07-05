ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Truman Hospital running on backup power; procedures postponed

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMXye_0gVEySSS00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital postponed medical procedures Tuesday because of a power outage.

The hospital said in a statement the outage was temporary. The hospital was operating on emergency backup power and medical procedures were postponed and will be rescheduled, the statement said.

Outpatient clinic appointments were canceled through noon Tuesday and will be rescheduled, the hospital said. Outpatient services at Truman's eight clinics in Camdenton, Kirksville, Jefferson City, Marshfield, Mexico, St. James, Sedalia and Waynesville have not been affected

The post Truman Hospital running on backup power; procedures postponed appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Power restored at Columbia’s Truman VA hospital

UPDATE: Truman VA hospital spokesman Jeff Hoelscher tells 939 the Eagle that regular power has been restored. He also emphasizes that today’s scheduled medical procedures are postponed and will be rescheduled. Mr. Hoelscher also says outpatient clinic appointments at Truman VA, with the exception of podiatry, resumed today at noon.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
City
Kirksville, MO
City
Marshfield, MO
City
Waynesville, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
Camdenton, MO
City
Mexico, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT seeking public comment on Interstate 70 in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is seeking public comment on a study of Interstate 70 through Columbia, including potential alternatives at the I-70/Highway 63 Connector. The study is a re-evaluation of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) completed in the mid-2000s. The study is designed to identify...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Procedures#Truman Hospital
tncontentexchange.com

Columbia's turbines called into action to meet regional electric load

The four inefficient and lightly-used natural gas turbines at the Columbia Energy Center (CEC) are being pulled into service by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) to meet electric load shortcomings on its electric grid. Columbia Power Production Superintendent Christian Johanningmeier said the turbines are running nearly every day and have already operated on more days this year than they did in all of 2021.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KOMU

MoDOT seeking public comment on I-70/Hwy 63 connector improvements

COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on a study of the Interstate 70, including the I-70 and Highway 63 connector in Columbia. The study is a re-evaluation of an Environmental Impact Statement completed in the mid-2000s, according to MoDOT. It's designed to identify ways...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy