NEW YORK (WWTI) — Residents are encouraged to check their mail since New York State has begun mailing Homeowner Tax Rebate checks to homeowners. The homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program that is providing direct property tax relief to about 2.5 million eligible homeowners this year. Those who qualify don’t need to do anything since the state will automatically homeowners a check for the amount of their credit.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO