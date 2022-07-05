ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

CBS 58 Hometowns: West Bend

By CBS 58 Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nicole Koglin is in West Bend on Tuesday, July 5, as part of CBS 58...

CBS 58

The Sparks family: How they're doing now, 7 months after Waukesha parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Just over seven months ago, the Sparks family experienced the ultimate nightmare: two children ran over at the Waukesha Christmas parade. Tucker Sparks, the older brother survived; Jackson Sparks, the younger brother, did not. Mom and dad experienced it all. So how are they doing now? CBS 58's Jessob Reisbeck talked to them about their journey.
WAUKESHA, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI
Entertainment
CBS 58

Cars Time Forgot Car Show returns to Delavan this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thousands of car lovers will go back in time this weekend for the annual car show in Delavan. The Cars Time Forgot Car Show is set to take place Sunday, July 10 at The Lake Lawn Resort. Lynn Richardson, the assistant general manager at the resort...
DELAVAN, WI
CBS 58

Starry Night concert series returns to Brookfield this summer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Starry Night returns to the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center in Brookfield this summer, and the first show is this Friday, July 8. Peter Mol, the director of education for the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center, joined CBS 58 on Thursday, July 7, ahead of the kickoff to talk about the return of the popular outdoor series.
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Racine’s Alex Scales still playing pro at 44 years old

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) – Growing up in Racine, Alex Scales was all about basketball. "Basketball was everything. It was something we did during school, after school. It was a good situation,” said Scales. Twenty-two years after graduating from Racine Lutheran, the 44-year-old is still playing professionally. "You...
#Cbs#Mayor#Cbs 58 News
CBS 58

Gathering on the Green music festival returns to Mequon

MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 27th annual Gathering on the Green music festival returned to Mequon Thursday, July 7. The festival runs from July 7-10 and is hosted at Mequon Rotary Park. Attendees can expect a night of music, food trucks and stations where beverages are offered. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.
MEQUON, WI
CBS 58

Construction Woes in Riverwest; Residents curious, where are the workers?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An estimated $8.6 million road reconstruction project, stretching between North Avenue and Keefe is underway in the Riverwest neighborhood. However, the project has some resident and businesses scratching their heads, asking a simple question: Where are the construction workers?. The project started just before March 2022.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
CBS 58

MADACC launches special adoption program 'Summer in the City'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you're in the market to adopt a pet, look not further than the Milwaukee area. The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) has launched a special adoption program, "Summer in the City." CBS 58 was joined by Kathy Shillinglaw with MADACC, to tell us more about the promotion.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Hard seltzer festival coming to Milwaukee's Deer District

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Deer District will host a hard seltzer festival on the Plaza at Fiserv Forum this month. "Seltzerland" is moving from Lincoln Park Golf Course to the Deer District, where attendees will spend the afternoon of July 16 tasting 100+ unique hard seltzers. Guests will also...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Best Comedy Club In Wisconsin

Everyone needs a good laugh every once in a while. In fact, it's good for your health. While it can not cure all ailments, the Mayo Clinic notes that laughing can stimulate your organs, activate and relieve your stress response and soothe tension — which is probably why some say laughter is the best medicine. If you're looking for a laugh, we're here to help.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WNCY

Alligator Found in Northeast Wisconsin Lake

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An animal rescue team is working to find the owners of an exotic animal found in a lake on the border of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties on Friday. An American alligator was netted in Long Lake in Osceola. “Some kids were...
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

Nashville rejects agreement to host 2024 RNC

NASHVILLE (CBS 58) -- On Tuesday night Nashville's Metro Council rejected an agreement to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. This does not mean Nashville is out of the competition to host the RNC, but it does send a strong signal to the national party and gives Milwaukee a better chance.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

