Briefs: Ohio 529/98 roundabout construction to begin July 11

By Marion Star
 3 days ago

Roundabout construction starts next week

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Ohio 529 at Ohio 98 will close starting Monday for 45 days for construction of a roundabout. ODOT says the project will improve safety and reduce congestion at this intersection.

The detour will be Ohio 529 to Ohio 95 to Ohio 98. Ohio 529 westbound traffic will maintain access to Ohio 98.

Downtown Marion partners to offer free fitness at Founder’s Park

Downtown Marion has partnered with the Marion Family YMCA and OhioHealth Marion General Hospital to offer free fitness classes at Founder’s Park, South Main & East Church St., on Saturdays this summer. The following classes take place from 9 to 10 am:

  • July 9 — Yoga with Steve Bentley: This class is for beginners to advanced levels. Bring a mat.
  • July 23 — Cardio Kickboxing and Body Weight Workout with Dwayne Whitt: Kickboxing-inspired workout designed to increase endurance and stamina. Bring a jump rope.
  • Aug. 13 — 30/30 Blast with Dominick Marocco: Thirty minutes of mixed cardio followed by 30 minutes of toning. Bring a mat.
  • Aug. 27 — Drum Fitness with Jennifer McCann: Get a full body workout and release stress in this cardio drumming class that is choreographed and set to music. The class is appropriate for adults and children age 7 and up.

No RSVP is required. Simply show up with the suggested equipment. Instructors are provided by the Marion Family YMCA.

Ohio’s turkey and grouse brood surveys begin this month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6BeW_0gVExxf400

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is asking citizen scientists to report wild turkey and ruffed grouse sightings in July and August for the summer brood survey.

Turkey and grouse brood surveys are used by wildlife biologists to estimate population status. Brood surveys rely on the public to report observations of all turkeys and grouse seen in July and August, when female birds and their young are active. Citizen scientists are encouraged to submit observations on the Wildlife Reporting System webpage at wildohio.gov or on the HuntFish OH mobile app.

Observers of wild turkeys are asked to report the number of gobblers, hens and young turkeys (poults) seen. Information collected for ruffed grouse include the number of adults and young viewed. Be sure to record the date and county where the observation occurred. Biologists have annually tracked summer observations of turkeys since 1962. Grouse were added to the survey in 1999.

Information submitted to Ohio’s brood survey help to predict population changes and guide turkey management.

Turkeys had disappeared from Ohio by 1904. Reintroductions began in 1956, and today turkeys are common throughout much of Ohio. Grouse inhabit Ohio’s heavily forested regions. Habitat loss has driven population declines since the 1980s. In addition, susceptibility to West Nile Virus has likely caused further population decline since the early-2000s.

