ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Lancaster Post 11 wins the Baseball Classic over the holiday weekend

By Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mikiJ_0gVExt8A00

LANCASTER — Lancaster Post 11 won the Baseball Classic over the Fourth of July weekend — the second time in three years they have won it.

Post 11 is on an eight-game winning streak and has won 10 of the last 13 games.

The tournament got off to a dramatic start in a 7-6 victory over Utica Post 92  on Thursday where Nathan Hoffman stranded the tying run at third base and the go-ahead run at second. Riley Poston also hit a triple in the game.

On Friday, Post 11 pulled out a 6-5 victory over Circleville Post 134.The Post jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first, but Circleville fought back to tie the game 3-3 in the third. Circleville then took the lead in the fifth, but Lancaster got the run back in the sixth. Circleville scored once more in the seventh, but Lancaster scored two runs in the bottom of the inning for the win.

More: Post 11 Classic: Lancaster pitcher stymies Chillicothe Legion

The Juniors faced off against the Seniors in pool play. Dylan Bird of the Juniors threw a two-hitter while Trent Mendenhall of the Seniors threw a no-no with 14 strikeouts in the 1-0 victory. Riley Poston set up the 8th inning walk off with a triple and Colton Hullinger got the game-winning RBI.

In bracket play, Ajay Locke went 3-for-6 with three RBIs in the semifinals to put Post 11 on top.

Post 11 faced off against Troy Post 43 in the semi-finals on Monday where Sam Sethna got the win in the semis, holding Troy to only two runs. Lane Goetz got the save in the 5-2 contest.

Dylan Winkler got the win the finals on a 68-pitch six-inning run rule over Sydney Post 217 in the 8-0 victory. He gave up only two hits, no walks and didn’t let a guy passed first base. He was awarded MVP of the tournament with two key wins on the bump. Kasey Middendorf had eight assists at shortstop in the final and Brody Wolfe went 2-for-3 in the championship with a single and double.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lancaster Post 11 wins the Baseball Classic over the holiday weekend

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

Crouch leads local golfers at Ohio Open with 19th-place finish

Fredericktown’s T.T. Crouch, who is an instructor at the Mount Vernon Junior League and an assistant golf coach for Mount Vernon Nazarene University, carded a one-under par 209 for three rounds to finish in a tie for 19th, to lead all local golfers at the 101st Ohio Open Championship Wednesday at Westfield Country Club.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Freshman Bruce Thornton Settling in After “Rough” First Week of Summer Training With Buckeyes

Bruce Thornton has long looked like the type of prospect who could make the transition from high school to college basketball appear relatively easy. But even for the No. 43 player in the country and top recruit in the state of Georgia, the jump up to the next level hasn’t come without growing pains. A month into summer workouts with the Buckeyes, Ohio State’s point guard of the future has begun to settle in, but not before a bit of a rude awakening.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, OH
Sports
City
Lancaster, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Troy, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rain & rumbles return to close work week in Columbus area

Tonight: Mixed clouds, isolated shower late, low 68. Friday: Clouds increase, rain and t-storms return, high 80. A nicer, drier day today after record setting rainfall on Wednesday, but rain is coming back to our area. There is a complex of rain and storms well off to our west that is moving east-southeast this evening, and could provide a few showers overnight as it falls apart moving toward our southern counties. Temps will fall from the middle 80s to the upper to middle 60s overnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
travelawaits.com

14 Restaurants In Columbus, Ohio Perfect For Outdoor Dining

Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. Winters can be long in Ohio, making outdoor dining once the sun peeks out and days become long even more of an experience to treasure. If you have not been to Columbus in a while or have never even thought...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Gorgeous Places To Go Camping In Ohio

Summer is in full swing which means it’s time to bust out those tents. We live in such a beautiful state and there are so many different places to choose from and get back to nature. If you’re in need of a wonderful weekend getaway, check out these awesome...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancaster Post 11#Utica Post 92#Circleville Post 134#Chillicothe Legion#Juniors#Rbi#Troy Post 43
myfox28columbus.com

Beach at Alum Creek State Park closed due to high water

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The beach at Alum Creek State Park is closed after Wednesday's heavy rain. The park shared the beach was closed Thursday morning due to high water. Wednesday was the wettest day of the year in Central Ohio and the fouth-wettest ever. Alum Creek State...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
heathohio.org

Insider tips for the best vacation experience at Heath Ohio

Heath Ohio is a great place to take a vacation. There are plenty of things to do and see in the area, and you can always find something new to experience. In this blog post, we will share some insider tips for getting the most out of your trip to Heath Ohio!
HEATH, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Mackenzie Bart Leaving 10TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

Mackenzie Bart was Columbus residents’ favorite source of the latest weather updates. However, the Ohio weather anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Mackenzie Bart announced she is leaving 10TV in Columbus. WBNS-TV viewers who have followed her atmospheric rise in broadcast meteorology want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Columbus. Here’s what Mackenzie Bart said about leaving 10TV.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead after hitting mailbox in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a person is dead after a crash in southwest Columbus.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:36 p.m., Wednesday, a black Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound in the 1600 block of River Bend Road when the truck hit a mailbox and a road sign before […]
cwcolumbus.com

Friends grieve after fatal fire claims lives of recent Worthington grad and her father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors picked through the rubble of a home on Bolenhill Avenue on the north side Thursday. They were looking for keepsakes they could give to loved ones after a fire ripped through a house around 3 a.m. taking the lives of a father and his teen daughter, and leaving the girl’s mother in critical condition.
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot walking home from Wendy’s in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in a drive-by Wednesday afternoon while walking home from a Wendy’s restaurant in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue at approximately 4:40 p.m. At the scene, officers found the 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Goodguys car show rides into Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The GoodGuys Car Show is riding into Columbus this weekend for its three-day event. The 24th Summit Racing Nationals will take place at the Ohio Expo Center starting Friday, July 8 and ending Sunday, July 10. Friday, July 8, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

1K+
Followers
832
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy