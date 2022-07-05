ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One arrested, two injured following gunshots on Graves Avenue in Battle Creek early Sunday

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago

Battle Creek Police arrested one person following a shooting that injured two men early Sunday on Graves Avenue.

At about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police said, patrol officers heard multiple gunshots in the first block of Graves Avenue, where a street party was taking place.

Battle Creek officers and Calhoun County deputies responded and found about 100 people in the first block of Graves Avenue.

Police subsequently found a 33-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

A short time later, a 37-year-old man arrived at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital with a gunshot wound, and was also treated, police said.

Both men are in stable condition, police said.

After speaking with witnesses on Graves Avenue, police determined the shooting was related to an earlier fight at a separate party on Hubbard Street.

Police arrested an individual in connection with the shooting, and that person remains in custody at the Calhoun County Jail, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Battle Creek police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

