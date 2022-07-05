Severe storms possible in northern Ohio Tuesday with minor flooding risk through Thursday

The dry spell for northern Ohio is coming a stormy end.

Thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and night and the National Weather Service says there is slight risk that some could be severe.

The weather service says the main threats could be hail, high winds and heavy rains.

Another round of severe weather possible Wednesday into Thursday with heavy rain and possible minor flooding.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be near 90 before lowering back to the mid 80s for the rest of the week.

There are heat advisories issued for western Ohio on Tuesday.

Akron forecast

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 p.m. then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95.

Tuesday night: Isolated showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before 1 p.m., then isolated showers after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. .

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. L

Thursday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.