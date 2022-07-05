ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Teens in suits banned from ‘Minions’ screenings over odd ‘Gentleminions’ TikTok trend

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6lm4_0gVExn5200
Videos of the trend have been blowing up social media, with some garnering a million views. TikTok/@____pan

A bizarre TikTok trend has led cinemas to ban groups of rowdy, suit-clad teens from screenings of “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

The trend sees groups of teenagers referring to themselves as “Gentleminions” wearing suits and bringing bananas, a reference to the Minion’s favorite snack, to the theater.

Videos of the trend using #Gentleminions have been blowing up social media, with some videos garnering a million views apiece.

The self-proclaimed “Gentleminions” wear formal suits and go to the movie screening in large groups and cheer loudly as it begins to play. The actions of these teens are purposefully taken from the movie’s super-villain Gru, including the suit and copying his hand motions throughout the movie.

Since the movie is targeted primarily for young kids, the trend started as an ironic celebration of the movie premiere for teenagers.

The teens have been accused of disrupting the movie by making noise and throwing things.

Staff at some cinemas have even said they’ve suffered a “massive” financial impact, having to issue refunds because of the bad behavior, according to the Mirror.

A Twitter user shared a photo of a sign at ODEON Cinemas in the UK that read, “Due to recent disturbances following the #gentleminions trend, any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showing of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru.’ Thank you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXAQx_0gVExn5200
Videos have also been shared of people being threatened to be thrown out of the theater.

Though the viral trend was meant to mock the film, it actually helped give it one of the best box office openings over July 4 in history, according to Fast Company. The movie brought in over $125 million domestic and $93 million international over its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

While cinemas aren’t happy with the suits, Universal Pictures has expressed its support.

“To everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you,” Universal tweeted.

The official Minions TikTok account has also encouraged the movement, posting a video of a minion looking out the window with videos of men in suits.

When a TikTok user posted a video writing, “Why are people actually pulling up in suits?,” the Minions account commented, “This is the dress code.”

“Bobspeed you gentleminions,” the caption read.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which is part of the “Despicable Me” franchise, was released July 1.

NFL
