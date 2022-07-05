ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Scrabble players quit game after 400 ‘offensive’ words banned

By Belinda Palmada, News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YXjF_0gVExlJa00
Scrabble players are quitting the competitive game after hundreds of "offensive" words were banned. iStock/Getty Images

Scores of scrabble players are quitting the competitive game after hundreds of “offensive” words were banned.

More than 400 terms including racial slurs, sexuality and gender insults were taken off the game’s official online words list, GB News reports.

According to Spectator columnist and player Jonathan Maitland, many people are quitting the board game because of the changes.

“It’s hard to find anyone in the Scrabble community in favor of the ban,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean that we approve of any of the banned words, mind you. Among them are some vile racial slurs.

“But the words can’t be un-invented: they are part of our sometimes shameful history.

“And playing them in a private word game is very different from using them in any other context.”

Author Darryl Francis – who was one of the co-compilers of Official Scrabble Words – spoke about the ban and quit the game in protest.

“Words in dictionaries and Scrabble lists are not slurs,” he said.

“They only become slurs if used with a derogatory purpose or intent or used with a particular tone and context.

“Words in our Scrabble lists should not be removed for PR purposes disguised as promoting some kind of social betterment.”

While Scrabble’s owner Mattel has not released an official list of words banned, the company’s global head of games, Ray Adler, said they look at “opportunities to be more culturally relevant.”

“I’ve heard the argument that these are just words, but we believe they have meaning,” Mr Adler said.

He added: “We need to modernize it.

“Can you imagine any other game where you can score points and win by using a racial epithet?

“It’s long overdue.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scrabble#Word Game#Board Game#Competitive Game#Gb News#Mattel
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy