ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

By Rich Duprey
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Investors who got into the market for the first time in 2021 are finding out that stocks can fall sharply, even when there's no pandemic directly responsible for the sudden downdraft. Yet, the ill effects of COVID-19 are still lingering and remain an underlying cause for much of what we see playing out today. For example:

  • The aggressive government stimulus response to the pandemic is being blamed for the highest inflation rates in 40 years.
  • Persistent supply chain issues due to government lockdowns, especially China, are wreaking havoc on the availability of goods.
  • The Federal Reserve's sudden ratcheting up of interest rates is now causing worry of a possible recession.

Still, if there is one key theme that such gyrations underscore for those who have been investing for years, it's that long-term investing is still the best strategy to deploy in the market. Ever since the Dow Jones Industrial Average was created in 1896, and similarly the S&P 500 from its inception in 1957, every single bear market and correction has eventually been followed by a bull market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoD9o_0gVExbUK00

Image source: Getty Images.

The Schwab Center for Financial Research says the average bear market lasts only about 17 months, while InvesTech Research says the average bull market lasts 3.8 years, with the longest being 11 years, from 2009 to 2020.

In other words, having patience and betting on Wall Street's rebound is smart. In that spirit, let's look at two growth tech stocks that should pay off handsomely in 2022 and beyond.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down 56% from its all-time high last year as investors transitioned away from previous highfliers into more defensive consumer staples stocks. While the market wasn't necessarily wrong to become cautious, particularly as the gaming chipmaker itself was wary about the coming year , cutting more than half its valuation seems an overreaction.

Almost every segment of Nvidia's business continues to perform above expectations, with gaming and data center revenue at record levels -- and the latter is now its premiere growth segment. It also saw strong expansion in the professional visualization space, and though robotics and automotive were down, they're a tiny portion of its revenue. It's the ongoing supply chain problems that are the root cause, not Nvidia's operations.

Wall Street is still forecasting that revenue will grow almost two and a half times over the next five years to $65.6 billion and that profits will nearly triple to $12.28 per share. As a result, this still-explosive growth stock trades at a multiple to its earnings that it hasn't seen since the pandemic struck. The loss of $450 billion in valuation in a little over six months makes Nvidia a ripe opportunity.

2. Amazon

It's over for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) . It's never coming back. I mean, if you look at the market's reaction to the e-commerce giant's latest earnings report, that's the picture you come away with now. Some $815 billion -- not too far from $1 trillion worth of valuation -- has been wiped out from its stock.

But that's just crazy talk. The response to the earnings report was predicated on the massive $4 billion loss Amazon reported, but it was almost wholly the result of its investment in electric truckmaker Rivian , which resulted in a pre-tax loss of $7.6 billion as part of its nonoperating expenses. Amazon's e-commerce operations and its cloud services business remain healthy.

Certainly, the retail side of things is showing signs of maturity , though one could argue that 8% growth in a business reporting almost $50 billion in quarterly sales is still pretty robust. While international e-commerce was down, Europe is facing some unique challenges, not the least of which is the war in Ukraine, and a 6% decline in sales is not fatal.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the real growth engine these days with revenue rising 37% year over year -- a well of profitability for the company . And as more businesses move operations online, they'll continue to view Amazon as a vital resource to rely upon for these services.

Although Amazon.com is worth "only" around $1 trillion these days, analysts still expect it to expand earnings at a 40% compound annual rate for the next five years. Let that sink in. The fifth-largest company in the stock market is expected to grow profit at rates that most growth companies could only imagine.

That makes Amazon a stock that should continue to deliver for investors now and for many years to come.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The stock price for Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company led by Warren Buffett, has increased by about 20.1% annually since he started running the conglomerate in 1965. A depressed stock market has pressured two of the stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, but their competitive advantages can still produce big gains for patient investors.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Board Of Directors#Europe#The Federal Reserve#Investech Research
AOL Corp

Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary. “Global oil demand is fairly strongly correlated with GDP, and so if GDP suffers, global oil demand will suffer too," Stewart Glickman, deputy research director and energy equity analyst at CFRA told Yahoo Finance.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Fortune

A housing bubble requires 3 elements. The 2022 housing market has hit 2

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In July 2006, the hit "MTV Cribs" returned for its 13th season. Unbeknownst to viewers, who were getting an inside look at pop singer Joey Fatone's home, that season premiere was airing just as the housing bubble was hitting its peak. Between 2000—the first year the show aired—and July 2006, the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index jumped 84.6%. But the party was coming to an end. After hitting that peak reading in July 2006, the U.S. housing market began to slow. By 2008, it was in a full-blown housing bust. That bust was so deep that U.S. home prices wouldn't top their July 2006 reading again until January 2017.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
shefinds

There’s A Shortage Of One Essential Item Across Stores–But Costco Has Them!

There have been a number of shortages on essential products across the country over the past few years. Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was toilet paper; a few months ago, it was baby formula; now, a tampon shortage is upon us. Luckily, though, Costco has pulled through with their bulk items just when we needed them most. It turns out this beloved warehouse store is stocked with this feminine hygiene product, and women are rejoicing at the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
STOCKS
cryptobriefing.com

Months After Shilling $3,000 ETH, Cramer Says Crypto Has “No Real Value”

The cryptocurrency space has "no real value" and could suffer from further losses, Jim Cramer suggested on CNBC's Squawk Box Tuesday. The former hedge fund manager pointed to the recent wave of crypto firms suffering from liquidity issues as he slammed the space. Cramer's comments come months after he said...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
200K+
Followers
97K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy