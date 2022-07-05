ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Lock had a great response to the U.S. Open using his name to roast a Seattle fan

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
We’re roughly eight weeks away from the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, which will end on the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season.

Football and tennis may seem to have little in common, but during the holiday weekend there was a rare crossover between the sports. And in the middle of it all was former Lee’s Summit High School/Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock.

But he didn’t get the ball rolling, he just put a bow on a fun Twitter interaction between a Seahawks fan and the U.S. Open’s official account.

It began when SportsCenter tweeted video of Nick Kyrgios’ between-the-leg serve at Wimbledon. For some reason, a Seahawks fan felt the need to respond by saying: “Not a sport.”

That’s when the U.S. Open responded with a savage burn about Lock, who was traded from Denver as part of the blockbuster Russell Wilson deal.

“not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB,” was the replay from the U.S. Open.

That tweet was liked more than 78,000 times.

The Seahawks fan attempted to return volley, but instead lobbed one up for the U.S. Open account. It crushed the return shot and won the interaction.

That all took place on Saturday, and it didn’t go unnoticed by Lock, who made a funny mention of it Monday while wishing his followers a happy Independence Day.

“Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen,” Lock wrote.

Sometimes Twitter can be a lot of fun, and this was one of those instances.

