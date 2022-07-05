Inmate escapes Stark Regional Community Correction Center on Independence Day

CANTON – An inmate escaped from the Stark Regional Community Correction Center on Monday.

According to police records, officers were notified that the 19-year-old Canton man had escaped just before 4 a.m. from the facility located in the 4400 block of Lesh Street NE.

He was committed on May 12, after violating intensive supervised probation stemming from a February arrest and subsequent three-count indictment involving grand theft of a motor vehicle, robbery and receiving stolen property.

His whereabouts were unknown Tuesday morning.

