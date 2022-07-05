ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Repository

Inmate escapes Stark Regional Community Correction Center on Independence Day

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryC8x_0gVExOCz00

CANTON – An inmate escaped from the Stark Regional Community Correction Center on Monday.

According to police records, officers were notified that the 19-year-old Canton man had escaped just before 4 a.m. from the facility located in the 4400 block of Lesh Street NE.

He was committed on May 12, after violating intensive supervised probation stemming from a February arrest and subsequent three-count indictment involving grand theft of a motor vehicle, robbery and receiving stolen property.

His whereabouts were unknown Tuesday morning.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

Comments / 8

iz2crazy
2d ago

well..duh ya thunk a little more info MIGHT be needed or are they not concerned about his whereabouts so he can victimize someone else?

Reply
7
I.P. Freely
2d ago

maybe lieutenant Dan was waiting around the corner for him to get him on the shrimp boat lmfao. or maybe he thought he was allowed to go since it was Independence Day.

Reply(1)
4
Greg G
2d ago

ok...well it would be nice to have this info on the 4th with a description and maybe..just maybe a name??...this is exactly why i support the right to carry!!

Reply
2
Related
whbc.com

Signs of Danger Citizens Can Look For At A Public Event

Jordan Miller is joined by Stark County Sheriff George Maier. After the events taking place in Illinois this past weekend, many are on high alert in large public gatherings. Sheriff Maier walks Jordan through how to notice some basic signs something may be wrong. Tune in every Thursday at 10:30 to hear the latest in Stark County law enforcement and public safety from Sheriff Maier.
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Gannett#Cassandra#Law Enforcement
whbc.com

Akron City Councilwoman Reacts to Police and Protestors Activity in Akron

Jordan Miller speaks with Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley about the interaction between police and protestors in Akron. protest continue in the city after the death of Jayland Walker Multiple videos and arrests went viral including big names in national protests. Councilwoman Mosley gives her thoughts on the videos, police activity, and how change can be made.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Police looking for Boardman man charged with rape

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are on the lookout for a Boardman man after he didn’t attend his arraignment in court on Wednesday. Ronald Tomlin, 39, of Southern Boulevard, was indicted last month on a series of sex crimes spanning over nine years. This included 11 counts of rape, a single count of attempt of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition.
BOARDMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron City Council members release statement on shooting of Jayland Walker

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Council members released a statement Thursday regarding the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by Akron police on June 27 in the city’s Firestone Park neighborhood. “Our heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences are extended to Jayland’s mother, Ms. Pamela Walker, sister Jada, extended...
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Youngstown man jumps into car, arrested on weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was dangling his legs outside a moving car in front of an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday was arrested on weapons charges. Michael Lett, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video shows Akron police officer punching protester

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 has confirmed a use of force investigation will be launched after video surfaced of an Akron police officer punching a protester. The incident happened Wednesday night. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX 8 with the video. We’ve learned the protester in the video is Michael Harris, of North Carolina. The 37-year-old was one of 7 people arrested in Akron protests Wednesday.
AKRON, OH
WTRF

Suspect in Steubenville shooting arrested in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County officials tell 7News they’ve arrested a man in connection to a Steubenville shooting in June where an 18-year-old was shot. The arrest happened near the Route 9 exit off I-70. Authorities say they arrested 26 year old Tyler Pesta of Steubenville,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Police find Akron man shot to death, car ‘riddled’ with bullet holes

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police said that yesterday afternoon a man was found deceased by a relative in the 2200 block of Sixth Street, his car surrounded by shattered glass and ‘riddled’ with bullet holes. According to police, around 1:20 p.m. they responded to the call, and...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Akron: 30-year-old man found shot to death in bullet-riddled car

AKRON, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death in a car riddled with bullet holes in Akron on Wednesday. According to Akron Police, officers responded to a residence located in the 2200 block of 6th Street after the deceased man was found by a relative. Upon arriving, the officers discovered the man unresponsive in a nearby driveway with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.
AKRON, OH
wqkt.com

Wooster police still searching for suspects in fatal shooting

Three suspects remain at large, as police in Wooster continue to investigate last week’s shooting death of a city resident. 51-year old Leon Case was killed last Thursday at a home in the 500 block of Spink Street during an attempted robbery. Neighbors say the residence was a known drug house, while court records show Case had multiple drug-related convictions dating back to 2006.
WOOSTER, OH
The Repository

The Repository

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy