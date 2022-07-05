ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers rally to beat Cubs behind Victor Caratini's walk-off home run

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith one swing of the bat, Victor Caratini turned a forgettable performance into one of the most memorable moments of his career. After striking out in each of his first four plate appearances, Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross with two outs in the 10th inning to give the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Javier Baez on Tigers' bench Tuesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers appear to be giving Baez a routine breather. Harold Castro is covering shortstop and hitting fifth. Jeimer Candelario is replacing Baez in the lineup to play third base and bat seventh.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

3 Yankees prospects who should be untouchable at the 2022 trade deadline

The New York Yankees are expected to be active at the trade deadline, looking to build the best possible roster ahead of their push for a World Series. Anything less than their 28th championship will be a disappointment in the Bronx, so bolstering the roster at the deadline would be a wise move for Brian […] The post 3 Yankees prospects who should be untouchable at the 2022 trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees unexpectedly sign productive reliever to minor-league deal

The New York Yankees‘ quest to preserve the pitching staff for the entirety of the 2022 season continues, and general manager Brian Cashman just made a move that might pay off come October. On Wednesday, the Bombers signed former Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves reliever Richard Rodriguez to a...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Iowa State
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ClutchPoints

4 players Reds must trade ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Cincinnati Reds expected to be a an underwhelming team in 2022. The team had a fire-sale over the offseason that saw them trade players such as Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, and Sonny Gray. The Reds never had any intentions of competing in 2022. And they are expected to be sellers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols could get big honor from MLB

Albert Pujols is playing out his final season, and Major League Baseball may honor the slugger in a big way later this month. Pujols is having the year many expected he would have when he chose to play one more season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 42-year-old is batting just .189 with four home runs and seven RBI. Those are not All-Star numbers, but that does not necessarily mean Pujols will be excluded from the Midsummer Classic on July 19.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Homer
Person
Kolten Wong
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Altuve extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday, but the Astros appear to be giving him a breather a day later. Mauricio Dubon is filling the void on second base and in the leadoff spot.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Bryce Harper Has 3-Word Message After Surgery

Philadelphia Phillies fans are speculating about Bryce Harper's three-word message after undergoing surgery this week. Oh boy. Does that mean Harper will return earlier than expected and play again for the Phillies this season? It's complicated. In fact, Harper doesn't even know if he'll be able to return this season....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Chicago Cubs#Stats Perform
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Former Rockies Pitcher Reveals LA's Pitching Secrets

One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Braves farm system is about to take a big hit

Well, yes and no. Prospects graduate from prospect status after 130 plate appearances, and wouldn’t you know, Michael Harris II is at 130 plate appearances. He will graduate from prospect status tonight. Once Harris graduates (with Spencer Strider already graduating), the Braves will be without a single Top 100 prospect in the majors, at least according to MLB Pipeline.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals should stay put at the trade deadline

While grabbing pitching might seem to be the optimal move for the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s reason to believe they should sit this deadline out. The St. Louis Cardinals should roost and preen their feathers this year while other teams are wheeling and dealing. Although starting pitching is a need, the Cardinals should play it safe this time around and keep the players they have.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fox News

Fox News

766K+
Followers
166K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy