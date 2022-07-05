Mariners beat Padres as rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez makes history
By Associated Press
Fox News
3 days ago
Julio Rodriguez sent a drive almost to the top of the brick warehouse in the left-field corner and pointed to the relievers in the bullpen who were also watching his monster two-run homer sail out of Petco Park. "I thought it would be pretty cool to hit one up...
PHOENIX — When David Villar was finally added to the roster this week, the Giants did something subtle with the transaction. Villar technically took the 40-man spot vacated by Thairo Estrada, who is on the Covid IL, not Anthony DeSclafani, who is done for the year because of an ankle injury.
For a moment, it appeared Joey Bart had provided the Giants with a much-needed spark. With San Francisco, still slumping through a six-game losing streak, trailing 4-0 in its series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Bart unleashed a powerful right-handed swing and sent a baseball 100 mph off the bat into the stands for a three-run blast.
It was a scary scene at Petco Park during the fifth inning of Thursday’s game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar was taken off the field on a stretcher after a collision with San Diego rookie infielder C.J. Abrams in the top of the fifth. Profar took a knee to the head from Abrams in the collision.
Bob Costas was on the call for Tuesday’s Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays game on TBS, and he spoke the truth during one play in the fourth inning. Franchy Cordero was batting with one out in the bottom of the fourth and laced a first-pitch slider towards right field. Cordero hit a hard line drive, but it went second baseman Taylor Walls, who jumped to make the catch for an out.
For a brief time in June, it seemed like Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo was about to break out of his season-long funk. That doesn’t appear to be the case anymore, and one has to wonder how long the Yanks will keep sticking with him until he figures things out before pursuing an alternative solution.
After helping lead the Mariners' bullpen to a spectacular season in 2021, there was skepticism as to whether or not Paul Sewald could repeat this performance. So far in 2022, Sewald has met expectations; and in many ways, he seems like a guy who is here to stay. Sewald was...
SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams during a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Profar was eventually strapped onto a stretcher, his...
The victory gives Seattle a two-game sweep of its interleague "rivals" and brings the team within one game of a .500 winning percentage with 10 to play before the All-Star break. Up next: a much-needed day off on Wednesday before the Blue Jays come to T-Mobile Park for a big four-game set.
San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is...
On a night where Padres owner Peter Seidler said the team would beat the Giants prior to the game during the team's Hall of Fame ceremony, the Padres did in fact beat the Giants in dramatic fashion, as Jorge Alfaro delivered a game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th inning. Joe Musgrove hurled 7 shutout innings, and Manny Machado hit his 13th home run of the season. There was a scary moment in the game when CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided when pursuing a popout in shallow left field. Profar was down on the ground for a long period of time, and had to be carted off the field. Profar was able to move his arms and hands and raised a fist to the crowd while being carted off. Abrams was fine and remained in the game. You can listen to Bob Melvin's postgame comments below for the latest update on Jurickson Profar.
San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar was carted off the field after a brutal collision with teammate C.J. Abrams during the fifth inning of Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Profar took a knee to the head from Abrams on the scary play:. Profar collapsed several times while trying...
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. The Padres are giving Kim a breather in the matinee following 17 straight starts. C.J. Abrams, who was held out of the past three lineups, is taking over at shortstop and hitting ninth.
